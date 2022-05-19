Medical Imaging Systems Market is Globally Expected to Drive Growth of USD 53.35 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global medical imaging systems market is expected to grow from USD 35.83 billion in 2019 to USD 53.35 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is the largest market in terms of revenue. The driving factors in this region are high-frequency new product launches and the presence of a large number of industry players. This region also exhibits the adoption of advanced, high priced diagnostic imaging modalities owing to factors such as high patient awareness and reimbursement scenario. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Increase in number old age population, rise in demand for advanced diagnostic devices, and increasing awareness are the factors fuelling the growth in this region. Increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic disease, increase in number of medical imaging procedures, raising awareness for the use of medical imaging processes and rising population demographics are the factors which are expected to boost the growth of this market.

The key players in the market include Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Bruker Mediso Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, MR Solutions, MILabs B.V, TriFoil Imaging, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Cubresa Inc. The major players are now focusing on developing multimodal and hybrid imaging devices for preclinical research. These devices are the future of diagnostic imaging, and these technologies helps in saving a significant amount of money and space.

The types segment includes product types, end-user and region. Based on the type of product, the market is segmented into X-ray imaging systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging systems (MRI), nuclear imaging systems, ultrasound imaging systems, and mammography systems. The ultrasound imaging systems holds the largest market share due to its wide range of applications. The computed tomography (CT) scanners are expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period attributed to the development of highly precise CT scanners integrated with AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced visualization systems. Based on end-user type, it is segmented into imaging centres, hospitals, ambulatory care centres, and others. Hospitals hold the largest market share in this segment, primarily due to the infrastructure and the integration of surgical suits with imaging technologies. Allengers collaborated with Canon Medical Systems and launched India’s first locally manufactured 32 slice CT scanner.

The global medical imaging systems market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

