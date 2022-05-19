Stop & Shop Hosts 100th Birthday Celebration for Retired Tuskegee Airman

QUINCY, Mass., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today honored a special American hero as he prepares to turn 100 years old. Sgt. Victor W. Butler is believed to be the last living Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of Black military pilots who made history fighting in World War II, leading the way in desegregating the U.S. military and breaking barriers. After Sgt. Butler issued a call to the public for birthday cards, Stop & Shop stepped in to create an unforgettable celebration.



Over the past week, Stop & Shop received 600 cards, thanks to a partnership with Hallmark Cards Inc., and created card stations at three of its Providence stores for customers to fill out with birthday well wishes. Today, Stop & Shop presented these cards to Sgt. Butler, and surprised him with a Veterans parking spot dedicated in his name at his local Stop & Shop at 1128 Mineral Spring Avenue in Providence. Stop & Shop leadership also surprised Sgt. Butler with a $1,000 donation to the Tuskegee Airmen Scholarship Foundation.

“We are incredibly proud of the tremendous efforts our store teams have taken to help us create this birthday celebration for Sgt. Butler. Sgt. Butler is a breaker of barriers and an America hero, who we are honored to celebrate ahead of Memorial Day, a time where we reflect on the sacrifices the many military members have made for our country,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations, Stop & Shop. “We are also so thankful to Hallmark for their generous donation to help make Sgt. Butler’s dream of receiving so many birthday cards possible.”

“It was a privilege to celebrate Sgt. Butler and his milestone birthday with Stop & Shop,” said Steve Cashman, Director Grocery at Hallmark Cards Inc. “Helping him feel cared for and connected to others on his birthday is what a Hallmark card is meant to do. We were happy to provide cards for folks to share words of celebration, kindness and gratitude with Sgt. Butler.”

The 100th birthday celebration continued with cake, refreshments, singing of the National Anthem and Happy Birthday with Stop & Shop store leadership and Sgt. Butler’s family and friends. Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of supporting our troops, military families, and veterans through non-profit partners including Semper Fi & The America’s Fund, USO and Home Base.

