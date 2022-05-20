Proactive news headlines including Imugene Ltd, Nova Minerals, Emmerson Resources and Recce Pharmaceuticals

Sydney, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has received a ‘buy valuation’ from Roth Capital Partners with a share price target of 71 cents per share as it advances its immune-oncology pipeline. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF)’s affiliate Snow Lake Resources Ltd has confirmed significant results from its first drill tests from the Grass River Pegmatite (GRP) dyke at the Snow Lake Lithium project, in Northern Manitoba, Canada. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) is fully funded to complete upcoming work programs across its Tennant Creek and New South Wales assets following the completion of a $220,000 share purchase plan (SPP) that sold over 1.9 million shares at a price of $0.115 per share. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has demonstrated good safety and tolerability in the fifth cohort of a phase 1 clinical trial investigating the safety of Recce’s synthetic anti-infective RECCE ® 327 (R327), clearing the way for the next cohort to begin dosing. Click here

327 (R327), clearing the way for the next cohort to begin dosing. Click here Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) is one step closer to testing its regional Hartog-Dampier targets, which form part of the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in WA, thanks to a new set of exploration approvals. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has completed all the desktop studies, field surveys and impact assessments to support the environmental permitting submissions for its Beharra silica sands project in WA. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has received firm commitments from existing and new institutional, professional and sophisticated investors to raise $20 million before costs in an upcoming placement. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has once again demonstrated the prospectivity of its Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, hitting another broad intersection of visually apparent spodumene-bearing pegmatite in step-out drilling. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has enhanced its board skillset with the appointment of resources industry veteran David Woodall as non-executive chairman to lead the company through the development of its high-grade Hawsons Iron Project near Broken Hill, NSW. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has now fully acquired all shares in Orca Gold, both via direct purchase and through subsidiary Perseus Canada Holdings Ltd (PCHL), by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP)'s current chairman, Ian Farmer, has been appointed to the role of acting executive chairman. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd’s majority-owned subsidiary Bondly Finance has rebranded as Forj, marking a strategic shift in the business to focus on mass-audience onboarding to the world of Web3 and NFT technology across music, sports, lifestyle, celebrity brands and gaming. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com