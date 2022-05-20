Global Public Safety and Security Market Report 2022 - Critical Communication Network Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share During 2022-2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Safety and Security Market Forecast to 2027 by Component, Solution, Service, Vertical and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Public Safety and Security market size is expected to grow from USD 433.6 billion in 2022 to USD 707.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2022 to 2027.
The major factors fueling the Public Safety and Security market include rising instances of terrorist activities and security breaches, increasing law enforcement requirements for public safety amid COVID-19 and increasing investment in public safety measures for smart cities.
The market study covers the Public Safety and Security market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: by component, by solution, by services, by vertical and by region.
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Rising Terrorist Attacks and Their Economic Impact, 2014 - 2019
- Public Safety and Security Market Size and Growth, 2022-2027 (USD Million, Y-O-Y Growth)
- COVID-19 Impact on Vendor Revenue and Action Plan for Recovery
- The Market to Witness a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period
- North America to Account for the Highest Market Share in 2022
- Fastest-Growing Segments of the Market
Premium Insights
- Brief Overview of the Public Safety and Security Market - The Increasing Instances of Terror Cases and Thefts to Drive the Growth of the Market
- Market, by Solutions, 2022 - Critical Communication Network Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period
- Market, by Verticals, 2022 - Homeland Security Segment to Hold the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period
- Market Investment Scenario - APAC to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years
Market Overview and Industry Trends
- Drivers
- Rising Instances of Terrorist Activities and Security Breaches
- Increasing Law Enforcement Requirements for Public Safety Amid COVID-19
- Need for Security Training and Awareness
- Increasing Investment in Public Safety Measures for Smart Cities
- Growing Trend of IoT in Public Safety
- Restraints
- High Installation and Maintenance Costs for Public Safety and Security Systems
- Violation of Privacy
- Opportunities
- Emergence of Big Data Analytics in Public Safety and Security
- Adoption of Cloud Computing Technologies in the Public Safety Industry
- Integration of Technologies, Such as Ai, Ml, and Analytics, in Border and Public Safety
- Convergence of Multiple Public Safety and Security Systems
- Challenges
- Lack of Efficient Storage and Data Management Capacities
- Integration of Logical and Physical Components of Security Systems
- Device Vulnerability and Chances of Systems Being Hacked
- COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
- Use Cases
- Cisco Helped the City of San Luis Potosi to Improve the Physical Security of Citizens
- Honeywell Intelligently Secured and Transformed Pristina International Airport
- Government of India Uses NEC Biometric Identification System for Over One Billion People
- Secom Eliminated the Need for Manned Guarding at Speedy Hire
- Dublin Airport Implemented ADT's Video Management System
- Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
Public Safety and Security Market, by Component
- Solutions
- Services
Public Safety and Security Market, by Solution
- Critical Communication Network
- C2/ C4Isr System
- Biometric Security and Authentication System
- Surveillance System
- Scanning and Screening System
- Emergency and Disaster Management
- Cybersecurity
- Public Address and General Alarm
- Backup and Recovery System
Public Safety and Security Market, by Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Public Safety and Security Market, by Vertical
- Homeland Security
- Emergency Services
- Critical Infrastructure Security
- Transportation Systems
Public Safety and Security Market by Region
Competitive Landscape
- Historical Revenue Analysis
- Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
- COVID-19 Impact: Revenue Analysis
- Market Structure
- Ranking of Key Players
- Market Evaluation Framework
- Company Evaluation Quadrant
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Competitive Leadership Mapping
- Competitive Scenario
- Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
- Competitive Benchmarking
Company Profiles
- 3Xlogic
- AGT International
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Atos
- Bae Systems
- Briefcam
- Cisco
- Cityshob
- Elbit Systems
- Ericsson
- ESRI
- Fotokite
- General Dynamics
- Haystax Technology
- Hexagon
- Honeywell
- Huawei
- IBM
- Idemia
- L3Harris Technologies
- Motorola Solutions
- NEC
- Nice
- Onsolve
- Openpath
- Rave Mobile Safety
- Sayvu
- Scadafence
- Siemens
- Smartcone Technologies
- Teltronic
- Thales
- Tvilight
- Tyco
- Verint Systems
Adjacent Markets
- Physical Security Market
- Cybersecurity Market
