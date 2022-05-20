Global Public Safety and Security Market Report 2022 - Critical Communication Network Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share During 2022-2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Safety and Security Market Forecast to 2027 by Component, Solution, Service, Vertical and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Public Safety and Security market size is expected to grow from USD 433.6 billion in 2022 to USD 707.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2022 to 2027.

The major factors fueling the Public Safety and Security market include rising instances of terrorist activities and security breaches, increasing law enforcement requirements for public safety amid COVID-19 and increasing investment in public safety measures for smart cities.



The market study covers the Public Safety and Security market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: by component, by solution, by services, by vertical and by region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Rising Terrorist Attacks and Their Economic Impact, 2014 - 2019

Public Safety and Security Market Size and Growth, 2022-2027 (USD Million, Y-O-Y Growth)

COVID-19 Impact on Vendor Revenue and Action Plan for Recovery

The Market to Witness a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

North America to Account for the Highest Market Share in 2022

Fastest-Growing Segments of the Market

Premium Insights

Brief Overview of the Public Safety and Security Market - The Increasing Instances of Terror Cases and Thefts to Drive the Growth of the Market

Market, by Solutions, 2022 - Critical Communication Network Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Market, by Verticals, 2022 - Homeland Security Segment to Hold the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period

Market Investment Scenario - APAC to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers Rising Instances of Terrorist Activities and Security Breaches Increasing Law Enforcement Requirements for Public Safety Amid COVID-19 Need for Security Training and Awareness Increasing Investment in Public Safety Measures for Smart Cities Growing Trend of IoT in Public Safety

Restraints High Installation and Maintenance Costs for Public Safety and Security Systems Violation of Privacy

Opportunities Emergence of Big Data Analytics in Public Safety and Security Adoption of Cloud Computing Technologies in the Public Safety Industry Integration of Technologies, Such as Ai, Ml, and Analytics, in Border and Public Safety Convergence of Multiple Public Safety and Security Systems

Challenges Lack of Efficient Storage and Data Management Capacities Integration of Logical and Physical Components of Security Systems Device Vulnerability and Chances of Systems Being Hacked

COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

Use Cases Cisco Helped the City of San Luis Potosi to Improve the Physical Security of Citizens Honeywell Intelligently Secured and Transformed Pristina International Airport Government of India Uses NEC Biometric Identification System for Over One Billion People Secom Eliminated the Need for Manned Guarding at Speedy Hire Dublin Airport Implemented ADT's Video Management System Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers



Public Safety and Security Market, by Component

Solutions

Services

Public Safety and Security Market, by Solution

Critical Communication Network

C2/ C4Isr System

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System

Scanning and Screening System

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cybersecurity

Public Address and General Alarm

Backup and Recovery System

Public Safety and Security Market, by Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Public Safety and Security Market, by Vertical

Homeland Security

Emergency Services

Critical Infrastructure Security

Transportation Systems

Public Safety and Security Market by Region



Competitive Landscape

Historical Revenue Analysis

Market Share Analysis of Leading Players

COVID-19 Impact: Revenue Analysis

Market Structure

Ranking of Key Players

Market Evaluation Framework

Company Evaluation Quadrant

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Leadership Mapping

Competitive Scenario

Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

3Xlogic

AGT International

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Atos

Bae Systems

Briefcam

Cisco

Cityshob

Elbit Systems

Ericsson

ESRI

Fotokite

General Dynamics

Haystax Technology

Hexagon

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

Idemia

L3Harris Technologies

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Nice

Onsolve

Openpath

Rave Mobile Safety

Sayvu

Scadafence

Siemens

Smartcone Technologies

Teltronic

Thales

Tvilight

Tyco

Verint Systems

Adjacent Markets

Physical Security Market

Cybersecurity Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpijm

