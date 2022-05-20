India Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report 2022: Increased Prevalence of Hypertension and Obesity Disorders Driving Market Growth - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report 2022" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market is anticipated to grow from USD120.81 million in 2021 to USD200.93 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.47% in the forecast period.

Growing health-consciousness among consumers about the benefits of adopting preventive healthcare practices and increased prevalence of hypertension and obesity disorders are driving the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market growth.

Also, the rise in prevalence of sleep disorders among the growing population and the presence of a large geriatric population suffering from sleep problems are expected to boost the demand for sleep apnea devices in the next five years.



The increase in pollution levels adversely impacts the respiratory system, giving rise to the number of respiratory problems in an individual. Pollutants weaken the pulmonary immune response and affect the nasal path. Air pollution negatively impacts obstructive sleep apnea and increases the risk and severity of the diseases, creating the demand for sleep apnea devices among patients.

Also, adopting a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits increases the prevalence of obesity disorders among the young population. Increased obesity can lead to sleep apnea, which generates the need for sleep apnea devices among the suffering individuals.



Also, the rise in the healthcare expenditure by the government and high-end investments by the market players for research and development activities to increase the effectiveness and integrate advanced technologies with sleep apnea devices are expected to propel the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market growth through the next five years.



Based on indication type, the market is bifurcated into obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea. The obstructive sleep apnea indication devices dominated the market in 2021, accounting for the largest market share of 71.28%, and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. High prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea compared to central sleep apnea.

Also, the digital transformation of the healthcare industry and the growing popularity of telemedicine, remote consultation services, and wearable technology among patients to efficiently monitor the patients is expected to bolster the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market growth through the next five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market based on type, indication type, end-user, company, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Sleep Apnea Devices Market.

ResMed India Pvt. Ltd

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

Philips India Limited

DeVilbiss Healthcare Private Limited

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare India Private Ltd

Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd.

Teleflex Medical Private Limited

Omnisleep Solutions

Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

India Sleep Apnea Devices, By Type:

Therapeutic Devices

CPAP

APAP

Facial Interfaces

Adaptive Servo Ventilators

Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Home Sleep Testing Devices

Sleep Screening Devices

Oximeters

Others

India Sleep Apnea Devices, By Indication Type:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Central Sleep Apnea

India Sleep Apnea Devices, By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

India Sleep Apnea Devices, By Region:

West

North

South

East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bapcfe