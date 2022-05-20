India Kitchen Hoods Markets Report 2022: Historical Data 2017-2020, Base Year of 2021, Estimates for 2022, & Forecasts 2023-2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Product Type (Wall Mount, Ceiling Mount/Island, Under Cabinet and Others (Downdraft, Hanging, Built-in, etc.)) By Suction Power, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Kitchen Hoods Market value in the year 2021, was USD193.75 million, which is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve a market value of USD347.98 million by 2027F.

The market growth can be attributed to growing construction and remodeling demand by the consumers toward modular kitchens. Growing demands for chimneys and clear environment in the kitchen further drive the growth of the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market in the upcoming five years.

Rising disposable income, higher purchasing power among the population, product innovation, and technological improvements further supports the growth of the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market in the next five years. Growing number of the market players along with the consistent research and innovative product development to satisfy the growing demands of the consumers further substantiates the growth of the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market in the future five years.

Growing concerns toward proper ventilation in the kitchen also aid the growth of the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market, along with the demand for modular kitchen and aesthetic looks for the home decor.



The Indian Kitchen Hoods Market is segmented by product type, suction power, distribution channel, competitional landscape and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into wall mount, ceiling mount/island, under cabinet, and others like downdraft, hanging, built-in, etc.

Wall mount kitchen hoods are anticipated to dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years and hold the largest revenue shares of the market on account of increasing demands for modular kitchens. A surge in the construction and remodeling of the modular kitchen further supports the growth of the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market in the next five years.

New market players are also actively entering the market in the recent years and further strengthening the growth of the future market growth.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market from 2017 to 2020

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market from 2021 to 2022 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market based on product type, suction power, distribution channel, competitional landscape and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market

Competitive Landscape: Some of the leading market players of the Indian Kitchen Hoods Market are

Franke Faber India Ltd

Kaff Appliances India Pvt. Ltd.

Elica PB India Private Limited

Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd

Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited

HSIL Ltd.

BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

CATA Electrodomesticos India (P) Ltd.

Tuareg Marketing Pvt. Ltd

Stovekraft Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Product Type:

Wall Mount

Ceiling Mount/Island

Under Cabinet

Others

India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Suction Power:

Less than or equal to 1200 m3/h

More than 1200 m3/h

India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Distribution Channel:

Contract/Institutional

Specialty Stores

Multi-branded Stores

Online

Others

India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Region:

South

West

North

East

