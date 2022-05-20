Global Aircraft Engine (Commercial, Military) Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Engine Market, By Engine Type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston), By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircrafts, Wide Body Aircrafts, Regional Aircrafts, Others), By Platform, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aircraft Engine Market was valued at USD96.72 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.20% to reach USD166.81 billion by 2027.

The flourishing tourism industry and increase in demand for the commercial aircraft industry are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Aircraft Engine Market through the forecast period.

Also, the ongoing technological advancements and increasing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance aircraft engines are the other crucial factors expected to bolster the demand of the Global Aircraft Engine Market.



The growing expenditure capacity of consumers and the high preference for comfort and convenience while traveling are expected to impact the aircraft demand across the globe. The ever-increasing air traffic makes aircraft manufacturers invest in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to create a safer and more reliable traveling experience for consumers. Fluctuating crude oil prices makes the manufacturers look for solutions to manufacture lightweight engines.

The increasing demand for lightweight engines to boost engine efficiency makes aircraft manufacturers adopt 3D printing technology during the designing and manufacturing process. The use of novel materials like reinforced plastic, carbon fiber, and other composite materials to develop aircraft engines is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the United States aircraft engine market.



Based on aircraft type, the market is divided into narrow body aircrafts, regional aircrafts, business aircrafts, rotocrafts, wide body aircrafts, and fighter aircrafts. Narrow body aircrafts are holding the largest market share in 2021, with a market share of 30.80%, and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

Narrow body aircrafts have higher fuel efficiency and low cost of operation, which is one of the major reasons they are preferred for short-haul routes. Also, the surging demand for domestic traveling and changing consumer preference to travel via airway is further expected to influence the market growth in the forecast period.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Aircraft Engine Market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Aircraft Engine Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast the Global Aircraft Engine Market based on engine type, aircraft type, platform, application, company and regional distribution

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Aircraft Engine Market

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Aircraft Engine Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Aircraft Engine Market

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Global Aircraft Engine Market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Aircraft Engine Market

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Aircraft Engine Market.

Pratt & Whitney

GE Aviation

Safran Aircraft Engines

Rolls-Royce plc

Honeywell International INC.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC)

Continental Aerospace Technologies

Textron Inc.

Barnes Group Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Aircraft Engine Market, Engine Type:

Turbofan

Piston

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Aircraft Engine Market, By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircrafts

Regional Aircrafts

Business Aircrafts

Rotocrafts

Wide Body Aircrafts

Fighter Aircrafts

Aircraft Engine Market, By Platform:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Aircraft Engine Market, By Application:

Commercial

Military

Aircraft Engine Market, By Region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Russia

Spain

Italy

Poland

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Middle East and Africa

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ip8ulw



