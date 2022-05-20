Milk Packaging Market Size Worth USD 53.6 Billion | Globally, by 2028 at 4.5% CAGR – Milk Packaging Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Milk Packaging Market finds that increase in demand for single-serve milk packs as well as increasing health-conscious people, are factors that influencing the growth of Milk Packaging Market. Additionally, increasing demand for milk products as well as increasing population across the globe along with desire for healthy & nutritious food is further propelling the market growth.



The total Global Milk Packaging Market stood at a revenue of USD 41.2 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Market is estimated to reach USD 53.6 Billion by the year 2028 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Milk Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Packaging Type (Cups, Cans, Bottles, Pouches), by Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paperboard), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Milk and Milk Products across the Globe

Nowadays, population across the globe is increasing swiftly. Thus, along with increasing population the demand for milk products such as chocolates and drinks is increasing. Especially among the kids and adults. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Global milk production reached nearly 906 million tonnes in 2020, up 2.0 percent from 2019. In Asia, milk output rose to 379 million tonnes in 2020, up 2.6 percent year-on-year, principally driven by increases mainly in India, China, Pakistan and Turkey. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Japan. Whereas, In India, milk output reached 195 million tonnes in 2020, up 2.0 percent from 2019, supported by the continued rise in dairy cattle numbers. Thus, increasing demand for milk is propelling the demand for packaging materials such as, glass, plastic, paper & paperboard, and metal; ultimately further driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Milk Packaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Milk Packaging market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 41.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 53.6 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Milk Packaging market.



Segmentation of the Global Milk Packaging Market:

Packaging Type Cups Cans Bottles Pouches Others

Material Glass Plastic Metal Paperboard Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Increasing Number of Distribution Channels

In today's society, people are living a very busy life. With the increasing pressure from work and family, many consumers live a fast-paced lifestyle which has changed their quality of life. This has led to a significant change in consumer buying behaviors as they look for convenience and products that can help them manage the numerous demands on their time. Consumers would choose to buy from the supermarket instead of other places such as specialty shops because supermarkets offer more convenient services and have wider product offerings. Moreover, consumers find it more convenient to purchase beverages from supermarkets because supermarkets usually operate longer hours and offer a wider selection. Thus, increasing the demand for milk packaging further driving the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Milk Packaging Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of major players in the region, investments by key manufacturers, and presence of large base of population in region. Additionally, growing concerns over child nutrition is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Milk Packaging Market:

Tetra Pack

Amcor Limited

Indevco

Evergreen Packaging

Elopak

Ball Corporation

Clondalkin Group Holdings

Blue Ridge Paper Products

Crown Holdings Inc.

CKS Packaging

Recent Developments:

May 2021: Graphic Packaging acquires complete ownership of the International Paper venture. Graphic Packaging has completed its takeover of Graphic Packaging International Partners by acquiring the remaining shares owned by International Paper in the businesses’ packaging merger.

June 2021: Mondi, a leading worldwide packaging and paper producer, collaborated with cheese packaging company Hazeleger Kaas and brand owner Westland Kaas to package the well-known Dutch Maaslander brand in Envelope Form, a novel totally recyclable polypropylene (PP) mono-material packaging solution.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Milk Packaging Market?

How will the Milk Packaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Milk Packaging Market?

What is the Milk Packaging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Milk Packaging Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Milk Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Packaging Type



° Cups



° Cans



° Bottles



° Pouches



° Others



• Material



° Glass



° Plastic



° Metal



° Paperboard



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Tetra Pack



• Amcor Limited



• Indevco



• Evergreen Packaging



• Elopak



• Ball Corporation



• Clondalkin Group Holdings



• Blue Ridge Paper Products



• Crown Holdings Inc.



• CKS Packaging Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

