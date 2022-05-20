EU Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report: Suppliers, Buyers, Prices, and Trends - IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: EU – Hydrogen Peroxide - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



EU Hydrogen Peroxide Market Statistics

Imports 361.9 Million USD Exports 474.3 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Italy, France Top Exporters Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

The EU hydrogen peroxide market was estimated at approx. $460M in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In general, consumption saw a relatively flat trend pattern from 2007-2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Hydrogen Peroxide Consumption

In 2021, the amount of hydrogen peroxide produced in the European Union was estimated at approx. 1.2M tonnes. The countries with the highest volumes of hydrogen peroxide consumption in 2021 were Germany, Finland and Italy, together accounting for 45% of total consumption. The Netherlands, France, Portugal, Poland, Sweden, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Belgium and Estonia lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 49%. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of hydrogen peroxide consumption, amongst the leading consuming countries, was attained by Ireland (+15.9%), while hydrogen peroxide consumption for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Hydrogen Peroxide Production

Hydrogen peroxide production in the EU was estimated at approx. 1.2M tonnes in 2021. The total production indicated a tangible increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.1% over the last fourteen years.

The countries with the highest volumes of hydrogen peroxide production in 2021 were the Netherlands, Belgium and Finland, together accounting for 52% of total production.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of hydrogen peroxide production, amongst the leading producing countries, was attained by the Netherlands (+6.7%), while hydrogen peroxide production for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Hydrogen Peroxide Exports

After two years of decline, shipments abroad of hydrogen peroxide increased by 23% to 1M tonnes in 2021. In general, exports showed a strong increase from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, hydrogen peroxide exports skyrocketed to $474M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Overall, exports showed strong growth over the past fourteen years.

Exports by Country

The Netherlands (238K tonnes) and Belgium (214K tonnes) represented roughly 43% of total exports of hydrogen peroxide in 2021. Sweden (139K tonnes) took the next position in the ranking, followed by Germany (105K tonnes), France (90K tonnes), Austria (77K tonnes), Finland (75K tonnes) and Spain (52K tonnes). All these countries together took near 52% share of total exports.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($103M), Belgium ($103M) and Germany ($57M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together accounting for 55% of total supplies. These countries were followed by France, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Spain, which together accounted for a further 38%.

Export Prices by Country

The hydrogen peroxide export price in the European Union stood at $455 per tonne in 2021, rising by 12% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was France ($567 per tonne), while Sweden ($335 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Sweden (+1.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Hydrogen Peroxide Imports

Hydrogen peroxide imports amounted to 837K tonnes in 2021, picking up by 11% on the year before. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.3% from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, imports expanded markedly to $362M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.5% from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Germany (194K tonnes), distantly followed by Italy (105K tonnes), the Netherlands (72K tonnes), France (59K tonnes), Finland (53K tonnes), Austria (47K tonnes), Portugal (45K tonnes), Belgium (41K tonnes) and Sweden (40K tonnes) represented the major importers of hydrogen peroxide, together committing 78% of total purchases. Ireland (31K tonnes), the Czech Republic (29K tonnes), Spain (25K tonnes) and Poland (23K tonnes) took a minor share of total imports.

In value terms, the largest hydrogen peroxide importing markets in the European Union were Germany ($73M), Italy ($50M) and France ($33M), together comprising 43% of total purchases. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland, Spain and Poland, which together accounted for a further 47%.

Import Prices by Country

The hydrogen peroxide import price in the European Union stood at $432 per tonne in 2021, therefore, remained relatively stable against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was France ($563 per tonne), while Finland ($264 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium (+1.7%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

