The Worldwide Sonar Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $7 Billion by 2030

The global sonar systems market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2030, according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Key factors driving the market's growth include stable growth in the deliveries of military vessels. The market will be driven by the steady increase in military vessel deliveries. Military vessels use a handful of the most modern systems for maximum precision. These are employed on military ships for various purposes, including mine detection, seabed terrain analysis, anti-submarine warfare, diver detection, and port security.



Submarines utilize active sonar to navigate enemy seas undetected, but aircraft carriers and corvettes employ multi-static sonar to identify enemy ships. The growing number of such military ships on the water will help the industry in the coming years. Furthermore, un-manned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) are remotely operated underwater vehicles that are utilized for various functions in the marine environment, including mine detection, seabed terrain exploration, fish behavioral observation, and so on.



These uncrewed aerial vehicles (UUVs) are evolving as more militaries and other organizations show interest in them. Due to the small size of UUVs, the systems employed in them must likewise be small, and the systems must be modern enough to work efficiently on the remote control. This allows the industry to both change and flourish simultaneously.



Based on the platform, the airborne segment accounted for the leading share in the industry. During the predicted period, the airborne category will see significant expansion. Early detection of opponents' submarines to prevent attacks and loss of resources is a crucial usage of sonobuoys and dipping port in the airborne segment, generating demand for sonobuoys.



Market players such as Atlas Elektronik, Lockheed Martin, Furuno Electric Co., Japan Radio Company, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3 Technologies, Raytheon Company, Sonardyne, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Navico, FLIR Systems, Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics are some key players operating in the global market.



In October 2021, Kraken Robotics signed a service contract with the Canadian government, enabling the Royal Canadian Navy to test their ultra-high-resolution survey equipment (RCN). Kraken will deploy its KATFISH towed SAS sonar system. Thus, the agreements among significant players for the robotics services boost market growth during the forecast period.

