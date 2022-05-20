Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F

| Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







20 May 2022


Company announcement number 50/2022

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F

Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® Green and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2022.

The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.

 

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments


Attachments

Nr. 50_Resultat af auktioner over obligationer_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 50-2022_uk