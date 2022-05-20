EU Chlorine Market Report: Production, Exports, Imports, and Prices - IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Chlorine - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



EU Chlorine Market Statistics

Imports 40.6 Million USD Exports 38.9 Million USD Top Importers Italy, Germany, Belgium Top Exporters France, Belgium, Germany

The EU chlorine market was estimated at approx. $830M in 2021. Over the last five years, the most prominent market growth rate was recorded in 2018. Consumption reached the peak level of $923M. From 2019 to 2021, the growth of the market remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Chlorine Consumption

The EU chlorine consumption was estimated at approx. 3.2M tonnes in 2021. Germany constituted the country with the largest volume of chlorine consumption, accounting for 68% of total volume. Moreover, chlorine consumption in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, France, tenfold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Poland, with a 4.9% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2016 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in Germany totaled -1.0%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: France (-1.3% per year) and Poland (+5.9% per year). REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Chlorine Production

In 2021, the amount of chlorine produced in the European Union was estimated at approx. 3.2M tonnes. Overall, production was relatively stable from 2016 to 2021.

The country with the largest volume of chlorine production was Germany, accounting for 67% of total volume. Moreover, chlorine production in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, France, eightfold. Poland ranked third in terms of total production with a 5.4% share.

In Germany, chlorine production declined by an average annual rate of -1.4% over the period from 2016-2021. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: France (-2.2% per year) and Poland (+5.4% per year).

EU Chlorine Exports

In 2021, the amount of chlorine exported in the European Union declined to 139K tonnes, which is down by -9.1% on the year before. In value terms, exports soared to $39M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

In 2021, France (55K tonnes) was the key exporter of chlorine, creating 40% of total supplies. It was distantly followed by Belgium (20K tonnes), Poland (18K tonnes), Germany (12K tonnes), Romania (6.9K tonnes) and Italy (6.5K tonnes), together comprising a 45% share of total exports. The Czech Republic (5.4K tonnes) took a relatively small share of total supplies.

In value terms, France ($13M), Belgium ($7.4M) and Germany ($4.3M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 63% share of total exports.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the chlorine export price in the European Union amounted to $280 per tonne, picking up by 33% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Belgium ($369 per tonne), while the Czech Republic ($127 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2016 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany (+23.4%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Chlorine Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of chlorine decreased by -6.7% to 122K tonnes, falling for the third year in a row after two years of growth. In value terms, imports soared to $41M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

In 2021, Germany (33K tonnes), Hungary (27K tonnes) and Belgium (24K tonnes) was the key importer of chlorine in the European Union, mixing up 69% of total purchases. It was distantly followed by Italy (8.9K tonnes), creating a 7.3% share of total supplies. The following importers - the Netherlands (5.5K tonnes), Slovakia (4K tonnes), Spain (2.9K tonnes), Austria (2.8K tonnes), France (2.6K tonnes), Bulgaria (2.2K tonnes) and the Czech Republic (2.1K tonnes) - together made up 18% of total volume.

In value terms, Italy ($7.8M), Germany ($7M) and Belgium ($5.6M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising 50% of total imports. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Hungary, France, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Austria and Bulgaria, which together accounted for a further 36%.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the chlorine import price in the European Union amounted to $333 per tonne, jumping by 55% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Italy ($877 per tonne), while Hungary ($155 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2016 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Italy (+34.9%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

