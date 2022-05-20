Women's Real Estate Investors Network Impacts Over 3,000 Women at First Annual Event

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women's Real Estate Investors Network hosted its first-annual WREIN Live, a three-day experience that gathered an audience of over 3,000 women to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex where the event took place. Women from across the country obtained specialized real estate investing knowledge from company founder, Tresa Todd, as well as powerhouse motivational speakers Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank, Jamie Kern Lima who founded IT Cosmetics, Elena Cardone from 10X, Patrice Washington who is the founder and CEO of Seek Wisdom Find Wealth, Lisa Bevere who Founded the faith-based organization Messenger International, Brooke Thomas, the founder of the Live Out Loud community, and Genevieve Gorder from HGTV and #StayHere on Netflix.

Tresa Todd, upon realizing she would not be able to live off of her retirement, made her mark as an entrepreneur by leaping into the real estate investing market at age 50. Today, she is a strong advocate for women everywhere, making history and breaking cycles. At WREIN Live Tresa commented:

"There has never in history been over 2,000 women real estate investors in one room. We are creating a movement, we are going to make impact, we are changing women's lives, but we are just getting started!"

WREIN Live provides the knowledge, tools, and encouragement to help form a confident community of inspired women, specifically those that want to create wealth for themselves in the future through real estate investment. Next year's WREIN Live is expected to have a larger audience and feature more A-list female entrepreneurs and speakers.

