Board Sports - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics 2022 Report - Summer Boardsports Market Projected to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR to Reach US $26.9 Billion by 2027

Global Board Sports Market to Reach US$29 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Board Sports estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Summer Boardsports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$26.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Snowboarding segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.5% share of the global Board Sports market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.3% of the Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Board Sports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while the Rest of the European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

Skiing and Snowboarding Industry Faces a Bumpy Ride

Winter Sports to Stage Recovery from Pandemic Woes through Digitalization

Improving Consumer Demand to Drive Winter Sports Gear Sales in 2021-2022 Season

Board Sports: A Prelude

Insight into Key Segments

Summer Board Sports

Snowboarding

Generic Factors Influencing the Board Sports Market

Seasonality: A Characteristic of the Sport

Economic Conditions

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Regional Landscape

Key Board Sports Markets

Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sports

Evolution of Surfing

Surfboards: An Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Skiing and Snowboarding Market

Asia and its Emergence as Next Skiing Destination

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest Among Women in Board Sports Opens Encouraging Prospects

Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surf Wear and Surf Gear

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

Industry Witnesses Change in Average Age of Surfers

Key Technological Advances Transforming Surfing Experience

Modular Collapsible Surfboard

Smart, Connected Surfboards Take Surfing Experience to New Level

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing

Drone Technology for Surfing

Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smartphones

Recent Design Innovations in Board Sports Equipment

Increased Demand for Handmade and Customized Ski Equipment

Key Future Design Improvements Expected in Surfboards

Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest

E-foil Technology

New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing Present Long-term Growth Prospects

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Surfing for Health and Wellness: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction

Surfing Apparel: Focus Grows on Surf Wear Integrated with Functionality & Fashion

Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains

Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth

Windsurfing Sustains Hold

Kiteboarding Gains Attraction in Select Markets

Wakeboarding Gains Interest as an Extreme Sport

Manufacturers Target Ski & Snowboard Market with New Gear Options

Splitboarding Gains Popularity

Ski Resorts & Snowboard Businesses Feel Heat from Global Warming & Climate Change

Adapting to Change

Sustainability Concept Becomes More Audible in Surfboard & Snowboard Space

Snowboard Makers Eye on Sustainability

Backcountry Skiing and Snowboarding Gains Interest

Demographics of Winter Sports

Advanced Technology, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market Growth

Snowboarding Fashion: Plethora of Fresh Styles Hit Retail Stores

Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products

Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

