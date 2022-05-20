New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279637/?utm_source=GNW

The rise in cyberattacks presents potential growth opportunities for the global web application firewall (WAF) solutions market as organizations seek to secure their web-based applications.



WAF solutions vendors are expected to drive market growth by offering flexible and effective solutions with multiple deployment options and the ability to integrate with other application security offerings. The study provides market sizing, revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, segmentation by product type and industry, growth drivers and restraints, assessment of future market opportunities, and insights for chief information security officers.



This study also discusses the revenue share and market positions of leading participants in the market, including Akamai, Alibaba Cloud, Array Networks, Barracuda Networks, Citrix, Cloudflare, DBAPPSecurity, Edgecast, F5 Networks, Fastly, Fortinet, Imperva, NSFOCUS, Penta Security, Qualys, Radware, Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity, Sangfor Technologies, Topsec, Venustech, and Wangsu-CDNetworks.

