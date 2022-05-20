UK Professional Cleaning Products Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Clorox Company, Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group & Unilever

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Professional Cleaning Products Market, By Product Type, By Fragrance, By Packaging, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Point of Usage, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market held a market value of USD 1,414.8 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3,832.3 Million by the year 2030. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 11.94% over the projected period. In 2021, approximately 1,769.4 million tonnes of professional cleaning products were sold.



The market is expected to be negatively influenced by the existence of counterfeit disinfectants and dermatological disorders due to alcohol-based hand sanitizer (ABHS). The COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously increased the demand for professional cleaning products for sanitization and disinfection purposes.



Growth Influencers:

High standards of cleanliness, health, and hygiene



Sanitization and disinfection play a vital role in various industries, such as hospitality, retail, food & beverage, and healthcare, among others. All these industries have direct interaction with their clients or customers; hence they demand high standards of cleanliness, health, and hygiene. This demand has further increased with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, high standards of cleanliness, health, and hygiene are increasing the demand for professional cleaning products, hence fuelling the market growth.



Segments Overview:

The UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market is segmented into product type, fragrance, packaging, application, end user, distribution channel, and point of usage.



By Product Type

Hand Sanitizers

Gel Sanitizers

Liquid Sanitizers

Hand Wash/Soaps

Surface Spray (Aerosols)

Wipes

Liquid Chemicals & Detergents

Air Fresheners

Furniture Police

Glass & Window Cleaners (Spray & Wipe Soln.)

Laundry Detergents

Floor Cleaners

Others

The hand wash/soaps segment accounted for the largest market share of around 15% in 2021 owing to their easy availability and high usage. The hand sanitizers segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 15.13% over the projected period due to their high demand since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within this segment, the gel sanitizers segment is expected to hold the largest market share of over 60% in 2021 due to the high number of players manufacturing gel sanitizers. Furthermore, the wipes segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 50 million by 2026 owing to their growing penetration in the U.K.



By Fragrance

Citrus

Pine

Cherry

Bubble-gum

Fresh & Clean

Herbal

Fragrance Free

Others

The fresh and clean segment holds the largest market share of over 1/5th of the total market size owing to their growing demand. The herbal segment witnessed the fastest growth rate of over 13% over the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of herbal or chemical free products, including cleaning products. The citrus segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of over USD 800 million by 2030 due to the high number of citrus products in the market.



By Packaging

Commercial Retail Packaging (>5L)

Industrial Packaging (< 5L)

The commercial retail packaging (>5L) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of over 12.15% owing to the growing demand professional cleaning products for commercial purposes.



By Application

Personal Hygiene

Instruments/ Equipment Sanitization

Other Surface Disinfection

The personal hygiene segment accounts for more than 45% of the market share in 2021 owing to the growing demand from households. The instruments/equipment sanitization segment is estimated to surpass a market volume of around 500 million tonnes by 2026 owing to the growing demand of sanitization products in various industries.



By End User

Enterprises (Offices)

SMEs

Large/Public Enterprises

Facility Management Services

Recreation & Entertainment Centers

Hospitality

Hotels

QSRs

Restaurants & Cafes

Stadium/Arena

Retail (Commercial Facilities)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Travel & Transportation

Airports/Stations

Warehouses

Public/Commercial Transport

Educational Institutes

K12

Universities

Others

The hospitality segment of the highest growth rate of over 13% owing to the increasing awareness regarding maintaining hygiene in the hospitality sector. Within this segment, the hotels sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of around 40% owing to the rapidly growing hotel industry. The enterprises (offices) segment is expected to account for more than 1/5th of the market share by 2030 owing to the improving sanitization and disinfection protocols in enterprises. The educational institutes segment is estimated hold a market opportunity of over USD 30 million during 2022-2030 owing to the rising demand for cleaning products in educational institutes. Within the retail segment, the supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment witnessed the highest CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.



By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Pharma/ Medical

Wholesale Stores

The retail stores segment holds a market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to easy availability of disinfection and sanitization products in retail outlets. The online stores segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of around 13% from 2022-2030 owing to the high adoption of e-commerce platforms, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



By Point of Usage

Front of the House

Back of the House

The front of the house segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 70% by 2030 as front of the house is the more preferred entrance point for clients, guests, and customers, among other people entering any institution or house.



Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market include Cleenol, Quat-Chem Ltd., a Neogen Company, Talbot Chemicals Ltd., Sechelle Manufacturing Limited, Zamo Household Products Ltd., Evans Vanodine International Plc, Multex Chemicals Limited, Amity Ltd., Andway Healthcare Ltd., Citron Hygiene, Marken Chemicals, 3M Group, Cantel Medical Corporation, CarrollClean, Clorox Company, Diversey, Inc., Ecolab Inc., GOJO Industries, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Metrex Research, LLC (Danaher Corporation), Montgomery Manufacturing, Paul Hartmann AG, Proctor and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, STERIS plc, Unilever, Whiteley Corporation, and Other Prominent Players.

The cumulative market share of the four major players is close to 25%.



These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Hartmann became the hygiene partner of the Allianz Arena in Munich. The start of the 2021/2022 season marked the launch of the partnership between HARTMANN and the Allianz Arena. The arena is set to be equipped with Sterillium disinfection dispensers.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li4z29

Attachment