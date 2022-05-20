New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) Industry, Outlook 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279636/?utm_source=GNW

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value chain partners are realigning their research and development budgets, product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to the challenges. They reduced large investments in level (L) 4 autonomous development and rerouted investments to assisted and piloted driving to gain short-term returns.In 2022, the analyst expects many OEMs to offer L2+ hands-off driving systems in mass-market vehicles in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and Korea, while Europe remains at L2 hands-on driving. We anticipate only a few premium OEMs to launch L3 piloted driving features in their flagship models due to the low value proposition.Frost & Sullivan discusses the global autonomous vehicle forecast, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) feature penetration, regional analysis, and critical predictions in this outlook report. We also identified 4 market trends and 4 technology trends that we expect to register fast advancements, focusing on the commercialization of highly automated vehicles. The market trends are:

• AD function-on-demand

• Challenges in L4 robotaxi commercialization

• Enabling software tools for AD development

• Chip shortage impact on ADThe technology trends are:

• Off-the-shelf L3 AD software

• Life on board for AD

• 4D imaging radar for ADAS and AD

• Metaverse in AD

Author: Varun Krishna Murthy

