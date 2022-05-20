APAC Cycling Wear Industry to 2028 - Featuring JRD Cycling, Castelli Cycling and Giro Sport Design Among Others

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Cycling Wear Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cycling wear apparel includes products such as leggings, shorts, gloves, beanies, tights jackets, and jerseys. These products are designed with high category clothing material offering good comfort to the rider, along with other attributes including durability, moisture resistance, waterproof, windproof, and high visibility.

Cycling wear apparel is designed to fit and support the body during riding and thus, are made up of stretchable material to offer extra comfort. Gradually progressing cycling industry coupled with significant growth of sports apparel industry continue to remain instrumental in influencing the demand for cycling wear worldwide. In addition, the cycling wear market growth is driven by the increasing preference for cycling, given the inherent health benefits of this sport.



Manufacturers are introducing a wide range of unique cycling wear in response to consumer demand for cycling apparel in order to acquire customer loyalty as well as increased visibility among the untapped client base. Furthermore, producers of cycling apparel are implementing an Omni channel distribution strategy, in which they communicate with dealers, vendors, and third-party suppliers to deliver a seamless experience to customers who prefer cycling wear. Though at a moderate pace, the demand for cycling wear across regions in the globe has witnessed remarkable growth underpinned by various benefits including comfort, reducing air resistance, increase breathability, and wind block.



Footwear segment of cycling wear includes shoes and socks. Ventilation, compatibility, and sole flexibility are some of the advantages of cycling footwear. Head gear segment of cycling wear includes helmets suitable and specially made for cycling. Head gear segment is also among the fastest-growing cycling wear. This is due to technological advancements in helmets and government traffic and safety rules for cycling. For instance, Coros Linx cycling helmet uses bone conduction technology which turns audio into a vibration that goes straight to the inner ear from the tabs of helmet strap. This will allow riders to safely listen to music, receive calls, and communicate with other cyclists and road users.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific cycling wear market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the Asia Pacific cycling wear market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include JRD Cycling, Castelli Cycling, Giro Sport Design, Champion System, Conquest Cycle Wear Ltd., 2XU Pty. Ltd., Endura Limited, Isadore Apparel, Rapha Racing Limited, Attaquer Pty Ltd., Lumiere Cycling, Panache Cyclewear Co., Cadence Collection, Voler Inc., and Ornot

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Asia Pacific cycling wear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Asia Pacific cycling wear market

9. Section

