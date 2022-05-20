Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Healthier Food and the Rapidly Rising Demand for Catering Services in Commercial Spaces - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market, By Service Type (Contractual, Non-Contractual), By Type (Wedding Catering, Corporate Catering, Restaurant Catering, Food-Truck Catering, Canteen Catering, and Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia catering services market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period with growth attributed to the growing demand for healthier food and the rapidly rising demand for catering services in commercial spaces.
Several corporate offices are focusing on offering tempting food perks to attract and retain employees, which is driving the growth of Saudi Arabia catering services market. Food service providers are including healthy eating options such as organic foods, a balanced vegan diet, healthy snacks, etc., to cater to the growing health-conscious population in the country.
Besides, the increasing level of stress and health issues among the general workforce has increased the demand for onsite dining services with a healthy and fresh menu, which is expected to drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia catering services market in the upcoming years.
Rising concerns for food safety have led to strict and tighter norms and regulations for monitoring the quality and standards of food being served, driving the demand for outsourcing catering services, boosting the growth of Saudi Arabia catering services market. The high presence of specialized services providers in the organized sector that offers a wide variety of cuisines and holistic dining experiences are also contributing to the growth of the Saudi Arabia catering services market.
The rising penetration of mobile-based payment solutions provides customers the convenience of making payments through online wallets that reduce the time taken for payments at the counter is driving the growth of Saudi Arabia catering services market.
Based on service type, the market is further divided into contractual and non-contractual. Contractual catering services are expected to dominate the Saudi Arabia catering services market on account of the growing demand for food in canteens and corporate offices.
Contractual food service providers provide seating arrangements for daily consumers and provide food at affordable prices, offering better schemes and programs, eliminating the need for outsourcing various necessities. The growing number of events such as weddings and buffet systems in hotels is further expected to propel the Saudi Arabia catering services market.
Enhanced focus on improving services and inclusion of global cuisines are the key strategies by companies in the Saudi Arabia catering services market.
Competitive Landscape: Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia catering services market.
- Gulf Mahmal Support Services Company
- Unique Catering Services Ltd
- Almays Catering Solutions
- Saudi Airlines Catering Company
- Saudi Zoom Catering Company Ltd
- ChefJee Catering Company
- Algosaibi Services Co.
- Food House Catering
- Saudia Catering
- Al Dana Modern Services Center
- Gulf Catering Company
- Al-Karam Al-Arabi for Catering Services Limited
- Atyab Gulf Catering Services
- Saudi Catering & Contracting Co.
- Arabian Gannas Catering Co. Ltd.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Saudi Arabia Catering services Market, By Service Type:
- Contractual
- Non-Contractual
Saudi Arabia Catering services Market, By Type:
- Wedding Catering
- Corporate Catering
- Restaurant Catering
- Food-Truck Catering
- Canteen Catering
- Others
Saudi Arabia Catering services Market, By End User:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- In-Flight
- Others
Saudi Arabia Catering services Market, By Region:
- Northern & Central
- Southern
- Eastern
- Western
