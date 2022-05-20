Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Healthier Food and the Rapidly Rising Demand for Catering Services in Commercial Spaces - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market, By Service Type (Contractual, Non-Contractual), By Type (Wedding Catering, Corporate Catering, Restaurant Catering, Food-Truck Catering, Canteen Catering, and Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia catering services market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period with growth attributed to the growing demand for healthier food and the rapidly rising demand for catering services in commercial spaces.

Several corporate offices are focusing on offering tempting food perks to attract and retain employees, which is driving the growth of Saudi Arabia catering services market. Food service providers are including healthy eating options such as organic foods, a balanced vegan diet, healthy snacks, etc., to cater to the growing health-conscious population in the country.

Besides, the increasing level of stress and health issues among the general workforce has increased the demand for onsite dining services with a healthy and fresh menu, which is expected to drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia catering services market in the upcoming years.

Rising concerns for food safety have led to strict and tighter norms and regulations for monitoring the quality and standards of food being served, driving the demand for outsourcing catering services, boosting the growth of Saudi Arabia catering services market. The high presence of specialized services providers in the organized sector that offers a wide variety of cuisines and holistic dining experiences are also contributing to the growth of the Saudi Arabia catering services market.

The rising penetration of mobile-based payment solutions provides customers the convenience of making payments through online wallets that reduce the time taken for payments at the counter is driving the growth of Saudi Arabia catering services market.



Based on service type, the market is further divided into contractual and non-contractual. Contractual catering services are expected to dominate the Saudi Arabia catering services market on account of the growing demand for food in canteens and corporate offices.

Contractual food service providers provide seating arrangements for daily consumers and provide food at affordable prices, offering better schemes and programs, eliminating the need for outsourcing various necessities. The growing number of events such as weddings and buffet systems in hotels is further expected to propel the Saudi Arabia catering services market.

Enhanced focus on improving services and inclusion of global cuisines are the key strategies by companies in the Saudi Arabia catering services market.



Competitive Landscape: Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia catering services market.

Gulf Mahmal Support Services Company

Unique Catering Services Ltd

Almays Catering Solutions

Saudi Airlines Catering Company

Saudi Zoom Catering Company Ltd

ChefJee Catering Company

Algosaibi Services Co.

Food House Catering

Saudia Catering

Al Dana Modern Services Center

Gulf Catering Company

Al-Karam Al-Arabi for Catering Services Limited

Atyab Gulf Catering Services

Saudi Catering & Contracting Co.

Arabian Gannas Catering Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Saudi Arabia Catering services Market, By Service Type:

Contractual

Non-Contractual

Saudi Arabia Catering services Market, By Type:

Wedding Catering

Corporate Catering

Restaurant Catering

Food-Truck Catering

Canteen Catering

Others

Saudi Arabia Catering services Market, By End User:

Commercial

Industrial

Hospitality

Healthcare

In-Flight

Others

Saudi Arabia Catering services Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7u7je