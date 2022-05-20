New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin American Water and Wastewater Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279634/?utm_source=GNW

Regional projects dedicated to supplying drinking water have gained momentum in recent years accompanied by national plans to address sanitation issues and comply with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



For example, in Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, investments related to the water market are on the rise.One main challenge both municipal markets and different industries must address is wastewater treatment.



As a result of lax regulations, various LATAM countries contend with major pollution in their water courses and sources. However, countries such as Mexico and Colombia are working on stricter regulations regarding the allowable load of pollutants that different effluents contain, leading many industries to incorporate new water sanitation technologies into their processes.Also, various LATAM countries face water scarcity, especially in areas of high water stress. Searching for wastewater reuse solutions for industrial processes, more efficient technologies to control the use of drinking water, and even desalination plants represent great opportunities in Latin America.This study provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of Latin America’s municipal and industrial water and wastewater market, highlighting the top predictions and key trends for each segment and country. Looking ahead, private participation and digital transformation through sustainable and circular economy solutions will significantly accelerate the sector’s growth and help accomplish the SDGs. The Latin American Water and Wastewater Outlook covers following areas:

•Key market revenue trends

•Key predictions for 2022

•Key market trends and maturity level

•Country predictions for the municipal segment

•Country predictions for the industrial segment

•Growth opportunities for the regional market

Author: Victoria Courtade

