The Worldwide Industrial Batteries Industry is Expected to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Batteries Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion), End-Use Industry (Stationary, Motive), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Industrial batteries market size is projected to grow from USD 18.1 billion in 2022 to USD 28.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2027.

The Industrial batteries market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate owing to factors such as increasing demand in plug-in vehicles, rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy sector, and increasing demand for grid energy storage systems owing to ongoing grid modernization. Availability of low-cost substitutes and issues related to transportation and storage of used or spent batteries are hindering the growth of Industrial batteries market.



Lithium-ion industrial batteries is projected to witness considerable CAGR during the forecast period



Lithium-ion industrial batteries market is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its properties such as lightweight, portable, and smaller in size as compared to other types of batteries, which has increased their adoption in various applications.



The Stationary segment projected to lead the Industrial batteries market from 2022 to 2027



The stationary segment is the fastest-growing Industrial batteries market by end use. Stationary end-use industry comprises of Telecommunication, UPS and Grid level applications . Grid level has the highest CAGR among all the other applications due to the in-grid and off-grid renewable energy deployments which are witnessing steady growth in developed as well as emerging countries. Batteries have been utilized for energy storage applications over many years. However, recently, the battery storage technology has gained higher traction as a resource to support higher levels of electricity generation from renewable energy.



North America projected to account for the maximum share of the global Industrial batteries market during the forecast period



North America is projected to lead the global Industrial batteries market from 2022 to 2027. North America is the world's leading consumer as well as producer of Industrial batteries. The market in the region is driven because of the developed economies such as US and Canada which have large number of industrial batteries manufacturers as well as consumers. This growth and development are mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate in the region, followed by heavy investments across industries, such as electric vehicle and recreational vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Batteries Market

4.2 Industrial Batteries Market, by Battery Type

4.3 Industrial Batteries Market Size, by Stationary End-Use Industry

4.4 Industrial Batteries Market in Europe, by Battery Type and Country

4.5 Industrial Batteries Market, by Region & Battery Type, in 2022

4.6 Industrial Batteries Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Plug-In Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Renewable Energy Sector

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Grid Energy Storage Systems Owing to Ongoing Grid Modernization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

5.2.2.2 Issues Related to Transportation and Storage of Used or Spent Batteries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Telecommunication Sector

5.2.3.2 Increasing Battery Innovation Initiatives by Established Players

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Usage and Overheating Issues of Industrial Batteries

5.2.4.2 Disruptions in Supply Chain due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Disruptions in Industry

5.5.3 Changes in Strategies to Overcome Supply Chain Constraints

5.5.4 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Collaboration Between Nexcharge and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tpddl) Launched Grid-Connected Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage System

5.6.2 Deployment of Off-Grid Battery Energy Storage Systems for Renewable Energy Project

5.6.3 Saft Group's Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in IoT Platform

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Lithium Metal Battery

5.7.2 Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

5.7.3 Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

5.7.4 Cobalt-Free Batteries

5.7.5 Metal-Air Batteries

5.7.6 Liquid-Metal Batteries

5.7.7 Potassium Metal Batteries

5.7.8 Zinc Manganese Batteries

5.7.9 Vanadium-Flow Batteries

5.7.10 Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.10 Ecosystem

5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Introduction

5.13.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.3 Buying Criteria

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.14.1 Introduction

5.14.2 Methodology

5.14.3 Document Type

5.14.4 Insights

5.14.5 Legal Status of Patents

5.14.6 Top Companies/ Applicants

5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses



6 Industrial Batteries Market, by Battery Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lead-Acid

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Lead-Acid Batteries in Grid Energy Storage

6.3 Lithium-Ion

6.3.1 Decrease in Prices to Increase Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Less Expensive Batteries to Drive Demand



7 Industrial Batteries Market, Market by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stationary Industrial Batteries

7.2.1 Telecommunication

7.2.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups)/Backup

7.2.3 Grid Level

7.3 Motive Industrial Battery

7.3.1 Light Speed Electric Vehicles

7.3.2 Floor Scrubbers

7.3.3 Material Handling

7.3.4 Marine

7.3.5 Recreational Vehicles



8 Industrial Batteries Market, by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Companies

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2021

9.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

9.3.1 Star

9.3.2 Emerging Leader

9.3.3 Pervasive

9.3.4 Participant

9.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

9.4.1 Progressive Company

9.4.2 Responsive Company

9.4.3 Dynamic Company

9.4.4 Starting Block

9.5 Industrial Batteries Market: Startup Matrix

9.6 Industrial Batteries Market: Company Footprint

9.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

9.7.1 Product Launches

9.7.2 Deals

9.7.3 Others



10 Company Profile

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Enersys Inc.

10.1.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.10.3.2 Deals

10.1.1.4 Analyst's View

10.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

10.1.1.4.2 Winning Imperatives

10.1.1.4.3 Strategic Choices

10.1.1.4.4 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

10.1.2 C&D Technologies, Inc.

10.1.2.1 Business Overview

10.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.2.3 Analyst's View

10.1.2.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

10.1.2.3.2 Strategic Choices

10.1.2.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

10.1.3 Gs Yuasa Corporation

10.1.3.1 Business Overview

10.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.3.3 Recent Developments

10.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.3.3.2 Deals

10.1.3.3.3 Others

10.1.3.4 Analyst's View

10.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

10.1.3.4.2 Winning Imperatives

10.1.3.4.3 Strategic Choices

10.1.3.4.4 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

10.1.4 Exide Industries

10.1.4.1 Business Overview

10.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.4.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4.3.1 Others

10.1.5 Crown Battery

10.1.5.1 Business Overview

10.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.6 East Penn Manufacturing Company

10.1.6.1 Business Overview

10.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.6.3 Recent Developments

10.1.6.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.7 Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.

10.1.7.1 Business Overview

10.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.8 Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

10.1.8.1 Business Overview

10.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.8.3 Recent Developments

10.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.8.4 Analyst's View

10.1.8.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

10.1.8.4.2 Strategic Choices

10.1.8.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

10.1.9 Sk Innovation

10.1.9.1 Business Overview

10.1.9.1 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.9.2 Recent Developments

10.1.9.2.1 Deals

10.1.9.2.2 Others

10.1.10 Narada Power

10.1.10.1 Business Overview

10.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.10.3 Recent Developments

10.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.10.3.2 Deals

10.1.11 Vision Group

10.1.11.1 Business Overview

10.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.11.3 Recent Developments

10.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.12 Lg Chem

10.1.12.1 Business Overview

10.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.12.3 Recent Developments

10.1.12.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.12.3.2 Deals

10.1.13 Yuasa Battery (Thailand) Public Company Limited

10.1.13.1 Business Overview

10.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.14 Hoppecke

10.1.14.1 Business Overview

10.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.14.3 Recent Developments

10.1.14.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.14.3.2 Deals

10.1.15 Sunlight

10.1.15.1 Business Overview

10.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.16 Tab

10.1.16.1 Business Overview

10.1.16.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.16.3 Recent Developments

10.1.16.3.1 Deals

10.1.17 Relion

10.1.17.1 Business Overview

10.1.17.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.17.3 Recent Developments

10.1.17.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.17.3.2 Deals

10.1.17.3.3 Others

10.1.18 Onecharge

10.1.18.1 Business Overview

10.1.18.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.18.3 Recent Developments

10.1.18.3.1 Deals

10.1.18.3.2 Product Launches

10.1.18.3.3 Others

10.1.19 Ritar International Group

10.1.19.1 Business Overview

10.1.19.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.19.3 Recent Developments

10.1.19.3.1 Others

10.1.20 U.S. Battery Mfg.

10.1.21 Business Overview

10.1.21.1 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Amaron Batteries

10.2.2 Saft Groupe

10.2.3 Rolls Battery

10.2.4 Victron Energy

10.2.5 Northvolt Ab



11 Adjacent Market



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3scse

Attachment