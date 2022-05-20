Insights on the Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Global Market to 2030 - Growing Drug Development Costs Coupled With High Clinical Development Failure Rates are Driving Growth

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services (Consulting, Auditing And Assessment, Regulatory Affairs), by End Use (Pharma, Biotech), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 108.0 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical third-party service providers as well as clinical trials, resulting in trial delay, suspensions, and terminations. The global crisis has stressed the need for virtual trials and leveraging technology and software solutions. The recovery from the pandemic has led to increasing adoption of machine learning-based platforms, artificial intelligence, automation in drug manufacturing, and innovative trial designs are projected to transform the CRO and CMO landscape in the coming years.



Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical investments in novel and innovative therapies, for instance, regenerative medicine, are driving the R&D activity together with drug development services. The high demand for biologics along with small molecules has led to the expansion of service portfolios of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)/Contract Research Organizations (CROs) for biotechnology and pharmaceutical production.

Small pharma/ biotech companies are facing challenges while performing in-house development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, product maintenance, product design and development, product testing and validation, and training and education such as lack of substantial expertise and expensive capability. This in turn has created lucrative opportunities for the growth of CMOs and CROs. Contract services are growing and becoming strategic, targeted, and planned. These factors are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the share of CMOs/CROs in the overall market.



Growing pricing pressure, regulatory challenges, and patent expiration have led to shrinking margins in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Contract services are considered a "strategic competitive weapon" among the companies, as these services help overcome these issues. These services offer cost saving to their clients as choosing sustainable suppliers could lead to reduced costs in the long run.

They also help save time utilized in the operations and management of a production and research facility. Contract research and manufacturing allows low-cost product development and manufacturing cost of a product. Furthermore, outsourcing services assist in overcoming trade barriers and facilitate the entry of firms into the foreign market. Owing to these advantages, several firms choose to outsource services rather than investing capital in production equipment and hiring skilled labor.



The biologics industry has grown substantially in recent years to include novel product types including nanobodies, rDNA, synthetic vaccines, fusion proteins, soluble receptors, immunoconjugates, and immunotherapeutics. Owing to the revolutionization of disease therapy through biologics, this sector has also provided many opportunities to explore hybrid structures that combine biologics with well-defined chemical entities. The significant growth of biologics is expected to drive the demand for outsourcing of biologics development and manufacturing.



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

The consulting segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 19.5% in 2021. Owing to the increase in the number of fraudulent cases, discrepancies in intellectual property rights, and rise in technological innovations.

Based on service, the others segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period owing to increasing focus on generic and biosimilar in developing regions.

The pharma segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period as the pharmaceutical companies outsource internal activities at a larger scale due to rising pricing pressure, and growth of generics in the industry.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.8% in 2021 due to the presence of a large number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and the quality of services offered by the CROs and CMOs in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period owing to improved regulatory frameworks, the high scope for cost savings, and the presence of cheap skilled personnel.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Increasing outsourcing of R&D activities

3.2.2 Changing regulatory landscape

3.2.3 Increasing focus on core competencies by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

3.2.4 Growing drug development costs coupled with high clinical development failure rates

3.2.5 Increasing mergers and collaborations

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Monitoring issues and lack of standardization

3.3.2 Loss of control

3.3.3 Data security issues

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 PESTEL Analysis

3.7 End-use Perception Analysis

3.7.1 Why do you outsource Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical services to CROs?

3.7.2 Percentage of outsourcing of different services.

3.7.3 Importance of CRO selection parameters (Ranking from 1 to 5, where 1-least important and 5-most important).

3.8 Service Price Analysis

3.8.1 Pricing strategy

3.8.1.1 Transactional business models

3.8.1.2 Performance-based business models

3.8.1.3 Outcome-based business models

3.8.2 Consulting rates

3.8.3 Heat map for pricing analysis



Chapter 4 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market: Service Segment Analysis

4.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Consulting

4.2.1 Consulting Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Regulatory compliance

4.2.2.1 Regulatory compliance market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Remediation

4.2.3.1 Remediation market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4 Quality management systems consulting

4.2.4.1 Quality management systems consulting market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.5 Others

4.2.5.1 Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Auditing and assessment

4.3.1 Auditing and assessment market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Regulatory affairs

4.4.1 Regulatory affairs market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2 Clinical trial applications & product registration

4.4.2.1 Clinical trial applications & product registration market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3 Regulatory writing & publishing

4.4.3.1 Regulatory writing & publishing market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4 Legal representation

4.4.4.1 Legal representation market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5 Others

4.4.5.1 Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Product Maintenance

4.5.1 Product maintenance market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.6 Product Design & Development

4.6.1 Product Design & Development market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.7 Product Testing & Validation

4.7.1 Product Testing & Validation market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.8 Training & Education

4.8.1 Training & Education market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market: End use Segment Analysis

5.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical Companies market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Biotech Companies

5.3.1 Biotech Companies market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North America Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.2.1 U.S. Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.3.1 Canada Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 U.K.

6.3.2.1 U.K. Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.3.1 Germany Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4 France

6.3.4.1 France Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.5 Italy

6.3.5.1 Italy Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.6 Spain

6.3.6.1 Spain Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Asia Pacific Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.2.1 Japan Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.3 China

6.4.3.1 China Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.4 India

6.4.4.1 India Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.5 Australia

6.4.5.1 Australia Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.6.1 South Korea Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Latin America market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.2.1 Brazil market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Mexico

6.5.3.1 Mexico market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Argentina

6.5.4.1 Argentina market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.6 MEA

6.6.1 MEA market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2 South Africa

6.6.2.1 South Africa market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.3 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3.1 Saudi Arabia market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.4 UAE

6.6.4.1 UAE market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Strategy Framework

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 The Quantic Group

7.2.1.1 Company overview

7.2.1.2 Financial performance

7.2.1.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.2 IQVIA HOLDINGS, INC.

7.2.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2.2 Financial performance

7.2.2.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.3 Parexel International Corporation

7.2.3.1Company overview

7.2.3.2 Financial performance

7.2.3.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.4 Lachman Consultant Services

7.2.4.1 Company overview

7.2.4.2 Financial performance

7.2.4.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.5 GMP Pharmaceuticals

7.2.5.1 Company overview

7.2.5.2 Financial performance

7.2.5.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.6 Concept Heidelberg GmbH

7.2.6.1 Company overview

7.2.6.2 Financial performance

7.2.6.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.7 Covance, INC.

7.2.7.1 Company overview

7.2.7.2 Financial performance

7.2.7.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.8 Charles River

7.2.8.1 Company overview

7.2.8.2 Financial performance

7.2.8.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.9 PRA Health Sciences

7.2.9.1 Company overview

7.2.9.2 Financial performance

7.2.9.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.10 ICON plc

7.2.10.1 Company overview

7.2.10.2 Financial performance

7.2.10.3 Service benchmarking

7.2.10.4 Strategic Initiatives



