North American Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Parts eRetailing Growth Opportunities

Potential trends and their implications are discussed, and the North American regulatory landscape is examined. The sales forecast is offered in terms of region, market participant, and product type, and commercial vehicle aftermarket parts eRetailing distribution/business models are also analyzed. In addition, the study examines customers’ online journeys and factors that determine their behavior. The research service provides a competitor mapping, and key companies that are capable of disrupting this space with their innovative offerings and operating processes are also highlighted.Growth opportunities for commercial vehicle aftermarket parts eRetailing are investigated, and Frost & Sullivan offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period runs from 2021 to 2028.

Author: Jagadeesh Chandran

