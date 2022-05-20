Cross Laminated Timber Market Size by Type, End-use, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Size by Type (Adhesive bonded, Mechanically fastened), End-use (Structural, Non-structural), Industry (Residential, Non-residential) and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cross-laminated timber market size was USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027.

Advanced design flexibility and quicker implementation methods in the manufacturing of cross-laminated timbers are expected to drive the market.



The residential of the industry segment is projected to have high demand in the cross-laminated timber market in the year 2027.

Increased consumer demand for luxurious and modern residences is projected to lead to the growth of the market. The market is expected to grow due to the increased utilization of CLT in residential applications such as ceilings, floors, and walls. In Europe, the primary market for cross-laminated timber has been family residential construction. Due to the evolution of building codes and technologies, demand is shifting towards larger multi-family residential construction. Consumer demand for upmarket residences is expected to rise, which is expected to boost the overall market growth.



The adhesive bonding of the type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, adhesive bonded is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Adhesive bonded CLTs have better bond strength and are less impacted by climatic changes than mechanical fastened CLTs. Hence, they are extensively used in the market as the strength of the wood-based substance is determined by the strength of the adjacent surfaces. Due to the reduced use of machinery, adhesive bonded CLT has a lower production cost than mechanically fastened CLT.



Based on region, Europe is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume during the forecast period due to the growing construction sector in countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, and France. Europe is considered to be the world's largest manufacturer of cross-laminated timber. Buildings made utilizing CLT have a high demand throughout the region. To enhance the total thermal efficiency and durability of the structure, the majority of construction activities in these areas now use wood-based materials. CLT and other timber building supplies have an increasing demand among major construction enterprises across the world. The market is expected to be driven by rising potential advantages offered by cross-laminated timber in the construction sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2 . Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cross Laminated Timber Market

4.2 Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Type

4.3 Cross Laminated Timber Market, Developed Vs. Emerging Countries

4.4 Europe Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Industry and Country

4.5 Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Country

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5 Operational Data and Key Industry Trends

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Mass Timber Ecosystem

5.8 Industry Megatrends

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Standards

6. Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adhesive Bonded

6.3 Mechanically Fastened

7. Cross Laminated Timber Market, by End-Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Structural End-Use Segment

8. Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Non-Residential

9. Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Region

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Cross Laminated Timber: Market Share Analysis

10.3 Revenue Analysis

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix, 2020

10.4.1 Star

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive

10.4.4 Participants/Emerging Companies

10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.6 Business Strategy Excellence

10.7 Competitive Scenario

10.7.1 Market Evaluation Framework

10.7.2 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.7.3 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Mayr-Melnhof Holz

11.1.2 Stora Enso

11.1.3 Binderholz GmbH

11.1.4 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie Kg

11.1.5 Hasslacher Holding GmbH

11.1.6 Schilliger Holz Ag

11.1.7 Klh Massivholz GmbH

11.1.8 Structurlam

11.1.9 Xlam Nz Limited

11.1.10 Pfeifer Holding GmbH

11.2 Other Key Companies

11.2.1 Lion Lumber

11.2.2 Smartlam Na

11.2.3 Hoisko

11.2.4 Lignotrend

11.2.5 B&K Structures Ltd.

11.2.6 Theurl Austrian Premium Timber

11.2.7 Ib Ewp Inc.

11.2.8 Nordic Structures

11.2.9 Dr. Johnson Wood Innovations

11.2.10 PFS Corporation

11.2.11 Derix Group

11.2.12 Dynea

11.2.13 Structurecraft

11.2.14 Zublin Timber

11.2.15 Crosslam Australia

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx3l00

Attachment