Global Automotive Transmission Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Transmission Market by Transmission Type (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, CVT, DCT, AMT), Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, Hybrid Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Transmission, Number of Forward Gears and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive transmission market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, from USD 59.9 billion in 2022 to USD 80.8 billion by 2027.

The automotive industry is continuously evolving, with an increasing focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. The adoption of strict emission norms by the governments of major countries has increased the penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles q. According to the US EPA, the transportation sector accounted for 28% of the total GHG emissions in 2018, becoming one of the leading causes of the increasing global temperatures. Governments and OEMs are, therefore, taking initiatives to reduce automotive emissions.



The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest automotive transmission market, by vehicle



The passenger cars segment is projected to lead the automotive transmission market during the forecast period due to the higher production of passenger cars than other vehicle segments. The passenger cars segment is estimated to account for 76% of the global automotive transmission market in terms of volume in 2022. The growing role of transmission in passenger cars, coupled with the growing influence of fuel-efficient systems, has been propelling the growth of the automotive transmission market.



The demand for manual transmission in passenger cars is higher in Asia Pacific and Europe than in North America. Currently, the penetration of manual transmission is less than 2%. For example, Toyota only offers five car models with manual transmissions. Of those five, only a few are being purchased by consumers. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to decline in terms of volume, during the forecast period due to the high adoption of advanced transmission systems in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



Asia Pacific automotive transmission market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period



The major growth drivers for the Asia Pacific automotive transmission market include shift in consumer preference toward advanced automotive transmission systems such AT, AMT, CVT, and DCT that would ensure a smooth driving experience in Heavy traffic and increasing vehicle congestion in urban areas.

Significant demand for high-end premium vehicles with advanced transmission systems such as AMT, DCT and CVT are fuelling the growth in the region. Also, the consumers has preference for products with low maintenance cost. The presence of major automobile manufacturers, combined with technological prowess, would result in a significant rise in the demand for advanced transmission systems and components in Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Transmission Market

4.2 Automotive Transmission Market, by Transmission Type

4.3 Automotive Transmission Market, by Vehicle Type

4.4 Automotive Transmission Market, by Fuel Type

4.5 Automotive Transmission Market, by Number of Forward Gears

4.6 Automotive Transmission Market for Hybrid Vehicles, by Region

4.7 Automotive Two-Wheeler Transmission Market, by Type

4.8 Automotive Transmission Market, by Region, 2022

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Consumer Preference for Enhanced Driving Experience and Smooth Gear Shifting

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient Cars

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Lightweight Transmission Systems

5.2.1.4 Collaboration of Leading Auto-Manufacturers with Domestic Players

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Adoption and Frequent Maintenance of Advanced Transmission Systems

5.2.2.2 High Cost Involved and Volatility in Raw Material Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Wide Acceptance of Cvt as a Key Technology for Fuel Efficiency and Lower Emissions

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Automatic Transmissions and Development of Hybrid Drives

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decline in Vehicle Sales and Production due to Semiconductor Shortage and COVID-19

5.2.4.2 High Costs of Lightweight and Efficient Transmissions

5.2.4.3 Energy-Saving During Flow of Power

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process, by Transmission Type

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

5.7.1 Automotive Equipment Suppliers

5.7.2 Automotive Transmission Manufacturers

5.7.3 Oems

5.7.4 End-users

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Introduction

5.8.2 Document Type

5.8.3 Legal Status of Patents

5.8.4 Insights

5.8.5 Top Patent Holders

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Import Scenario of Automotive Transmission

5.9.2 Scenario of Export of Automotive Transmission

5.10 Case Study

5.10.1 Life Cycle Assessment of Transmission System: Magnesium Vs. Aluminum

5.10.2 Design Analysis and Fabrication of Automotive Transmission Gearbox Using Hollow Gears for Weight Reduction

5.10.3 Lightweight Assembled Gears: Green Design Solution for Passengers and Commercial Vehicles

5.10.4 Global Auto Transmission

5.11 Technology Overview

5.11.1 Introduction

5.11.2 Hybrid Transmission (Dht)

5.11.3 800-Volt Power Electronics System for Electric Axle

5.11.4 Automated Manual Transmission (Amt)

5.11.5 Electrification of Automotive Transmission

5.11.6 Two Speed Gearbox for Evs

5.11.7 Innovative Gearbox Design for Electric Vehicles

5.12 Pricing Analysis

5.13 Regulatory Analysis

5.13.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies & Other Organizations

5.14 Automotive Transmission Market: Conferences & Events

5.15 Automotive Transmission Market Scenarios

5.15.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.15.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.15.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6 Automotive Transmission Market, by Transmission Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Operational Data

6.1.3 Key Industry Insights

6.2 Manual Transmission

6.3 Automatic Transmission

6.3.1 Passenger Cars Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Share of Automatic Transmission Market in 2022

6.4 Automated Manual Transmission

6.4.1 Cost Advantages Offered by Automated Manual Transmission Drive Its Demand in Asia-Pacific

6.5 Dual Clutch Transmission

6.5.1 Adoption of Cvt is Higher in North America Than in Dct due to Consumer Preferences

6.6 Continuously Variable Transmission

6.6.1 North America Witnessed Largest Adoption Rate of Cvt Owing to Its Smoother Operation and Higher Fuel Economy

7 Automotive Transmission Market, by Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Operational Data

7.1.3 Key Industry Insights

7.2 Diesel

7.2.1 High Fuel Efficiency and Integration of Advanced Transmissions with Diesel Engines Will Impact Market

7.3 Gasoline

7.3.1 Transmission Systems in Gasoline Cars are Lighter Than Their Diesel Counterparts

8 Automotive Transmission Market, by Number of Forward Gears

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Operational Data

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Less Than 5

8.2.1 Engine Downsizing to Reduce Emissions Hindering Growth of Transmissions with Less Than 5 Speed Gearboxes

8.3 5 to 6

8.3.1 Extensive Usage of 5 to 6 Speed Gearboxes in Passenger Cars and Lcvs Drive this Segment

8.4 44780

8.4.1 Fuel Efficiency Driving Adoption of 7 to 8 Speed Gearboxes in Vehicles

8.5 44843

8.5.1 Europe Expected to be Potential Market for Transmissions with 9-10 Gearboxes

8.6 Above 10

8.6.1 High Demand for Hcvs with Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific Drive Demand for >10 Speed Transmissions

8.7 Cvt

8.7.1 Cvt Market Expected to Grow Globally with Smooth Gear Shifting and High Fuel Efficiency

9 Automotive Transmission Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Operational Data

9.1.3 Key Industry Insights

9.2 Passenger Cars

9.2.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Boosts this Segment

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

9.3.1 High Demand for Lcvs in North America Will Boost Market

9.4 Trucks

9.4.1 Fuel-Saving and Driver Retention Benefits Drive Adoption of Amts and Ats by Truck Companies

9.5 Buses

9.5.1 Driver Preference for Advanced & Reliable Transmissions Drive Market

10 Automotive Transmission Market, by Hybrid Electric Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Operational Data

10.1.3 Key Industry Insights

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

11 Automotive Two-Wheeler Transmission Market, by Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Operational Data

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Manual Transmission

11.2.1 End-user Preference to Use Two-Wheelers with Conventional Manual Shifts Drive this Segment

11.3 Automatic Transmission

11.3.1 Preference for Comfort and Convenience May Impact Automatic Transmission for Two-Wheelers

12 Automotive Transmission Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Evaluation Framework

13.2 Overview

13.3 Automotive Transmission Market Share Analysis

13.4 COVID-19 Impact on Companies Operating in Automotive Transmission Market

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

13.5.2 New Product Developments

13.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2019-2022

13.5.4 Expansions, 2019-2022

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Star

13.6.2 Emerging Leader

13.6.3 Pervasive

13.6.4 Emerging Companies

13.7 Product Footprint

13.8 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2021

13.8.1 Progressive Companies

13.8.2 Responsive Companies

13.8.3 Dynamic Companies

13.8.4 Starting Blocks

13.9 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Zf Friedrichshafen

14.1.2 Magna International

14.1.3 Aisin Corporation

14.1.4 Eaton Corporation

14.1.5 Vitesco Technologies

14.1.6 Schaeffler Ag

14.1.7 Borgwarner Inc.

14.1.8 Jatco (Nissan Motor Corp.)

14.1.9 Allison Transmission Inc.

14.1.10 Gkn Automotive

14.1.11 Hyundai Transys

14.1.12 Dana Graziano S.R.L.

14.2 Other Key Players

14.2.1 General Motors

14.2.2 Kate LLC

14.2.3 Mubea, Inc

14.2.4 Aw Suzhou Co., Ltd.

14.2.5 Star Assembly Srl

14.2.6 Nemak Aluminio Do Brasil Ltda

14.2.7 Maclean-Fogg Component Solutions, LLC.

14.2.8 Mazda

14.2.9 Ford

14.2.10 Maruti Suzuki

14.2.11 Daihatsu

14.2.12 Subaru

14.2.13 Tremec Corporation

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dd19mu

Attachment