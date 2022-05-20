New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Examination Gloves Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279623/?utm_source=GNW

The synthetic examination gloves segment will witness a 13.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2026, reaching $16.55 billion by 2026, driven by increased concern and awareness about latex allergies. In synthetic gloves, nitrile examination gloves will grow at a 14.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026, reaching $14.97 billion.Latex examination gloves generated $3.34 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow to $5.55 billion by 2026. In sub-segments, the powder-free latex examination gloves are expected to witness a growth of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026, reaching $4.81 billion by 2026. The Rest of World is expected to witness a 13.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 and reach $9.51 billion by 2026, driven by increased healthcare spending and the COVID-19 infection surge. The examination gloves market is highly competitive and largely dominated by global companies, such as Ansell, Cardinal Health, Kimberly Clark Professional, Mercator Medical S.A., Medline Industries Ltd., and Semperit AG Holding. Increased adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products will drive the global examination gloves market. OEMs and brand manufacturers will develop products to meet evolving industry demands and remain competitive.

Author: Anjan Kumar Roy

