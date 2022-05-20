The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2027 from USD 26.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasma Fractionation Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974232/?utm_source=GNW

However high cost of plasma products and the lack of sufficient reimbursements, increasing adoption of on-demand recombinant factors, and shortage of plasma for manufacturing plasma fractionation products are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The hospitals and clinicssegmentis expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes.In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market.



The large share of this segment is attributed the improving healthcare infrastructure and growth in the number of hospitals & clinics in the emerging and established econmies. Leading players in this market are collaborating with hospitals to raise awareness about the treatment of rare diseases using plasma products and carry out clinical trials with hospital collaboration.Such initiatives by companies and hospitals are expected to drive the demand for plasma products for the treatment of various rare and life-threatening diseases such as hemophilia, PID, and COVID-19.



The pulmonology application segment will witness the highest growth intheplasma fractionation market.



Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications.In 2021, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Immunoglobulins and protease inhibitors are the major plasma products used in the treatment of various respiratory diseases.Immunoglobulins are mainly used to prevent and treat upper and lower respiratory tract infections.



In recent years, the use of protease inhibitors, such as alpha-1-antitrypsin, has increased significantly in the pulmonology segment, thus growing the market segment for pulmonology application significantly.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.



The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the leading players adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their market positions.The expansion of fractionation plants with state-of-the-art technologies is a key growth strategy followed by major players in this market in the region.



Leading players also focus on acquiring plasma collection centers to expand their presence in North America.



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global plasma fractionationmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, application, end user,and region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total plasma fractionation market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on plasma fractionation offered by the top 25 players in the plasma fractionation market. The report analyses the plasma fractionation market by product,application, end user, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various plasma fractionation across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the plasma fractionationmarket.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the plasma fractionationmarket.

