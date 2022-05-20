The urban air mobility market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2025 to 2030

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urban Air Mobility Market by Component, Platform Operation, Range, Platform Architecture, Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751894/?utm_source=GNW



The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the UAM supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at UAM vehicle research and development centres.As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the UAM industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of UAM appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.



Based on range, the intercity segment is projected to lead during the forecast period

Based on range, the market has been segmented into intercity and intracity transportation. The intercity segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to large number of platforms being used for intercity travel, and the cost of platform being significantly high compared to intracity platforms.



The infrastructure solutions segment is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The infrastructure solutions and platform segments are segmented based component in the urban air mobility market.From 2025 to 2030, the infrastructure segment of the urban air mobility market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 58.7%. This increase is due to the increased use of UAM aircraft for intracity transport, which has increased the demand for infrastructure.



The highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 is the fixed wing segment

Because of fixed wing UAMshigher stability compared to rotary wing UAM, the fixed wing category is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 106.5% from 2025 to 2030. To carry passengers, the platform must be more stable in order to assure passenger safety, particularly for remotely piloted or completely autonomous aircraft is driving this segment.



North America is projected to have the highest share during the forecast period

The North American urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.Countries in this region, such as US and Canada are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced UAM systems for commercial operations.



The growth in this region can be attributed to the relaxation of guidelines related to UAM by the concerned authorities in North American countries and increasing investments in the development of urban air mobility infrastructure by various key players to reduce the strain on the existing transportation system in the region.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37% and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C level – 55%, Director level – 27%, Others – 18%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe – 32%, AsiaPacific – 16%, Latin America – 10% Middle East and Africa– 10%



Research Coverage

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the ground support equipment market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; contracts, joint ventures, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches associated with the ground support equipment market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the ground support equipment market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, value chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the urban air mobility market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on UAMsoffered by top market players

• Market Sizing: The estimated size of the market in 2022 and its projection to 2030

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the urban air mobility market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the urban air mobility market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the markets for urban air mobilityacross regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the urban air mobility market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing the growth of the urban air mobility marketin North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the urban air mobility market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________