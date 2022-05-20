South Korea Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 31.1% to Reach $16,643.4 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2028

Social commerce industry in South Korea is expected to grow by 31.1% on annual basis to reach US$16,643.4 million in 2022.

Social Commerce industry in South Korea has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.1% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$16,643.4 million in 2022 to reach US$67,935.0 million by 2028.

Scope

South Korea Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Others

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

