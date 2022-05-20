The global smart glass market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 8.2 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Glass Market by Technology, Application, Control Mode and Geographic Analysis - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05135706/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing importance of smart glass in the healthcare industry and energy saving capacity of smart glass could play a key role in driving the growth of the smart glassmarket.



Increasing Usage of smart glass in commercial architecture for energy efficiency

The Architecturesegment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 for smart glassmarket, by application.Energy efficiency continues to be a key factor for the adoption of smart glass in the architecture sector. Stringent energy conservation laws for buildings and government policies supporting green buildings would boost the adoption of smart glass in the architectural segment.



Suspended Particle Display technology to hold the largest share of smart glass market during the forecast period

The suspended particle display is projected to account for the largest size of the smart glass market from 2022 to 2027, by technology.SPD smart glass-enabled products have less maintenance costs, making these products a popular choice in industries. SPD smart glass has a strong presence in the architecture application. SPD smart windows offer energy savings, lower maintenance costs, and increase the aesthetic value of a structure, which, in turn, is helping the market to grow.



India is projected to grow at highest CAGR in Asia Pacific Region between 2022 and 2027

The increasing awareness level about smart glass and the advantages associated with its use are expected to drive the smart glass market in India.Smart glass products are increasingly being used in the architectural and transportation sectors.



Government policies and support for energy efficiency and regional government support for green buildings would boost the demand for smart glass. Smart glass is utilized by Indian railways in its premium superfast trains’ first-class compartments.. These developments show stronger adoption of smart glass in this region.





Breakdown ofprofiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 =35%, Tier 2 =40%, and Tier 3 =25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 30%, Directors= 40%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) =30%

• By Region: North America = 40%, APAC=23%, Europe=32%, and ROW=5%



Major players profiled in this report:

Thesmart glass market is dominated by a few established players such as Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), NSG Group (Japan), Research frontier (US), Gentex Corporation (US), and View Inc (US)..



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into thesmart glass market based on(Suspended Particle Display, Electrochromic Glass, Liquid Crystals, Micro Blinds, Nano Crystals, Photochromic and Thermochromic), Application (Architecture, Transportation, Power Generation Plants and Consumer Electronics & Others ), Control Mode (Dimmers, Switches, Remote Control and Others)and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes theMiddle East, Africa, and South America.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the smart glass market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the smart glass market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05135706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________