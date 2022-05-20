|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|05/25/2022
|05/25/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|14,343
|5,700
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|96.090
|/
|5.750
|90.443
|/
|5.290
|Total Number of Bids Received
|33
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|16,543
|6,850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|29
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|29
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.090
|/
|5.750
|90.443
|/
|5.290
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.210
|/
|5.610
|90.600
|/
|5.280
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|96.090
|/
|5.750
|90.443
|/
|5.290
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|96.146
|/
|5.680
|90.466
|/
|5.290
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.210
|/
|5.610
|90.600
|/
|5.280
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|95.990
|/
|5.860
|90.218
|/
|5.310
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.126
|/
|5.710
|90.429
|/
|5.290
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.15
|1.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND