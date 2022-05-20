Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 42 0217

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 23 0515RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 05/25/202205/25/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 14,3435,700
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 96.090/5.75090.443/5.290
Total Number of Bids Received 3312
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 16,5436,850
Total Number of Successful Bids 299
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 299
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 96.090/5.75090.443/5.290
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 96.210/5.61090.600/5.280
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 96.090/5.75090.443/5.290
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 96.146/5.68090.466/5.290
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.210/5.61090.600/5.280
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 95.990/5.86090.218/5.310
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 96.126/5.71090.429/5.290
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.151.20