Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026 - Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

Surgical drapes and gowns are clothing used to offer protection against spread of infections during surgeries. The gowns feature barrier property including the ability to prevent fluids, blood, saline, chemicals, urine and pathogens from infiltrating across the gown. Surgical gowns are made from various materials or fabrics, including spunlace, spunbond and SMS.

Surgical drapes and gowns market globally is growing supported by the continuous rise in surgical volumes around the world and the increasing need to cut down risk of surgical site infections. The growing healthcare needs of an aging global population and the increase in surgical interventions among this population segment is aiding demand for gowns. With awareness about HAIs on the rise, demand is also rising for surgical gowns. As SSIs account for about a third of all HAIs, there is greater emphasis on preventing the same, leading to high use of surgical gowns.

Also driving growth is the increasing focus of governments in both developed and developing economies to develop proper healthcare infrastructure and subsequent increase in healthcare spending levels, which in turn ensure higher spending on supplies such as gowns and drapes.

Continuous focus on innovation and increased focus on marketing by surgical gown makers is also favoring market growth. The launch of new products and increase in regulatory approvals for new drapes and gowns across the world augurs well for the market.



Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 44.4% share of the global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market. Surgical drapes represent the largest segment within the overall market for surgical drapes and gowns. Rising adoption of surgical drapes for preventing exposure of surgeons, OT staff and patients to surgical site infections drives demand for surgical drapes.

With the number of surgeries being performed globally continuing to rise against the backdrop of rising incidence of chronic diseases, the need to prevent spread of infectious agents is driving market growth. Disposable surgical gowns account for a substantial share of the overall market, due to the better protection offered by the product.

However, use of reusable gowns continues in several developing nations especially in Africa due mainly to the low incomes, high cost of disposable gowns, and lack of awareness about disposable variants.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $469.8 Million by 2026

The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 42.2% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$469.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$140.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America represents a major market for surgical gowns. An aging population, rising health coverage, and consequent rise in surgeries are fueling growth in the market. The awareness about preventing infections from spreading is also high in the region.

The growing emphasis on safety of patients and healthcare personnel and implementation of strict regulations to ensure the same augurs well for the market. Government focus on developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical needs of aging population, growing burden of chronic illnesses and rising awareness about preventing infections are driving demand for surgical drapes and gowns in Asia-Pacific region.



