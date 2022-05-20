New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279642/?utm_source=GNW
The volume of data available from remote patient monitoring devices will continue to increase as the convergence of IoMT, 5G, and WiFi 6 creates the infrastructure needed to support it.With the exponential increase in the data flow, there will be a need to prioritize data quality and enhance data security and privacy.
The report focuses exclusively on the IoMT market in the United States.It segments the market according to its industry participants, which are as follows: medical device companies, electronic health records (EHR) or electronic medical record (EMR) companies, healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, telehealth & virtual healthcare companies, and private & equity firms.
The report identifies the current strengths of ICT companies that can help them enter the digital healthcare market. The drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities for this market have also been provided.
Author: Victor Camlek
US Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Opportunities
The analyst has recognized remote patient monitoring as one of the top 5 trends in digital health investments. This report addresses how the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market offers significant growth opportunities in remote patient monitoring for all healthcare stakeholders and leading information and communication technology (ICT) companies.
