Vietnam Two Wheeler (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle) Markets Report 2022: Historical Data 2017-2020, Base year of 2021, Estimates for 2022, & Forecasts 2023-2027

Vietnam two wheeler market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate with market growth attributed to the rapidly expanding automotive sector and increasing investments by foreign market players.

Besides, high demand for e-bikes owing to growing environmental concerns regarding vehicular pollution and changing consumer preferences to shift from fuel-powered two-wheelers to electric two-wheeler vehicles are contributing to the growth of the Vietnam two wheeler market.

Moreover, significant investments in research and development activities and advancements in battery technologies to boost comfort and convenience of consumers are propelling the growth of the Vietnam two wheeler market. Launch of advanced electric two wheeler vehicles in different colors, with varying battery capacity, and mileage and strong economic growth in the country leading to the greater adoption of two wheelers are contributing to their market growth.

In Vietnam, electric bikes do not require a driver's license or registration, which has led to the greater adoption of e-bikes, especially among students and younger generation, which is adding to the growth of Vietnam two wheelers market. two wheeler manufacturers are focusing on improving mileage and connectivity with the incorporation of the cutting-edge technology to improve vehicle's comfort and safety for riders, which is expected to boost the growth of the Vietnam two wheeler market.

Rising penetration of ride-hailing services owing to greater proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity are boosting the growth of the Vietnam two wheeler market in the forecast period.



Pega, VinFast, Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Piaggio, SYM, etc. are the leading players in the Vietnam two wheeler market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of Vietnam two wheeler market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast Vietnam two wheeler market based on propulsion type, range, component, regional distribution, and company forecast.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam two wheeler market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam two wheeler market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for two wheeler market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Vietnam two wheeler market.

Key Target Audience:

Two wheeler manufacturers

Automotive OEMs

Traders, distributors, and suppliers

Raw material suppliers

Industry associations and experts

Research organizations and consulting companies

Research institutes

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam two wheeler market.

Pega

VinFast

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO)

Honda

Yamaha

Suzuki

Piaggio

SYM

Yadea

Dibao

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Vietnam Two Wheeler Market, By Propulsion:

ICE

Electric

Vietnam Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

Scooter/Moped

Motorcycle

Vietnam Two Wheeler Market, By Region:

North Vietnam

South Vietnam

Central Vietnam

