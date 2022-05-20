New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT LPWAN Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279641/?utm_source=GNW

LPWAN deployments benefit M2M and IoT applications in terms of extended coverage, low transmission rate, low power energy consumption, cost savings in operations, and lower pricing for network services.



There are two types of LPWAN technology—Cellular LPWAN deployed in licensed spectrum bands and Proprietary LPWAN developed by providers over their own network in the unlicensed spectrum.The analyst has identified the top three verticals that generate the highest demand for LPWAN technologies based on the number of connected devices with LPWAN.



In 2021, Utilities and Energy was the largest vertical, accounting for 45% of the total LPWAN connections, followed by Logistics and Supply Chain and Smart Cities and Building, respectively. This report highlights the far-reaching projects leveraging LPWAN standards and technologies (i.e., LoRaWAN, Ingenu (RPMA®), Wi-SUN®, Sigfox, LTE-M, and Nb-IoT) for different applications within each vertical. The following applications are considered:

•Utilities and Energy: Smart Metering of Water, Gas, and Energy; Critical Infrastructure Monitoring; Water Management; and Smart Energy Grid

•Logistics and Supply Chain: Smart Button Readers; Asset Tracking; Warehouse Monitoring; Fleet Management and Cargo Tracking

•Smart Cities and Building: Smart Waste Management; Smart Parking; Street Lighting; Security and Public Safety; Bicycles Tracking System

