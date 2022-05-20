Genius Group Acquires E-Squared Education Enterprises Furthering their Global Entrepreneur Education Vision

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS), a world leading Edtech and entrepreneur education group, has acquired E-Squared Education Enterprises, a South Africa-based, entrepreneur-focused primary and secondary school and vocational college.



Genius Group has attracted over 2.7 million students in 200 countries, ranging from primary and secondary school students to startup founders and experienced entrepreneurs. The Group has a mission to disrupt the current education model by building a 21st century curriculum, faculty, campuses and Edtech platform to deliver an entrepreneur curriculum and education globally. The acquisition of E-Squared Education Enterprises will further enhance E-Squared’s offering and bring campuses and a range of trusted programs to their portfolio.

E-Squared is situated in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. It offers primary, secondary and tertiary education to children and young adults from its three institutes: Ed-U College (Port Elizabeth), Ed-U Options Academy (Ed-U Academy) and Ed-U City Campus (Ed-U Varsity). These institutions share the same goal: to produce self-motivated individuals who are ready to tackle the next phase of their lives, be it at an education level, in the corporate world or as an entrepreneur. Vocational training is also available via online programs, and E-Squared has two foundations under its umbrella that are set up to further help the community.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group says:“E-Squared Education Enterprises is a valuable addition to our entrepreneurial education offering. Africa has seen a dramatic increase in entrepreneurs over the last decade, and educating future generations to be resourceful and entrepreneurial has never been of more important.”

Lili Niemann, Chief Executive Officer of E-Squared, established the company in 1994. E-Squared has educated over 38,000 students, and the company is helping to tackle the issue of job shortages and unemployment that South Africa faces. Its programs are developed specifically around practical teaching and learning, giving students the chance to gain experience and build on their expertise in the working environment.

Lili Niemann who will remain CEO of E-Squared Education Enterprises, says: “I am thrilled to be part of Genius Group, as our aims and vision for the future of education are perfectly aligned. I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story. With some great new programs and digital learning opportunities in the pipeline, we are excited that we will be able to broaden our reach and enroll more students, helping the younger generation in South Africa reach their potential and become the future leaders that this country needs.”

Genius Group also owns the GeniusU Edtech platform, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts and the Genius School concept. Genius School is a global education movement co-founded by Roger James Hamilton and Angela Stead.

This is one of a succession of acquisitions that Genius Group has completed as it grows its entrepreneur education programs and community globally.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.8 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the “Pre-IPO Group”), and will include four companies intended to be acquired at the time of, or shortly after, the closing of the company’s initial public offering (the “IPO Acquisitions”). The acquisitions of two of these four IPO Acquisitions, Education Angels and Property Investors Network, have already been consummated prior to the closing of this acquisition of E-Squared Education Enterprises.

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally, mainly via the Pre-IPO Group’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown both organically and through acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions will be the first steps towards this expansion. They include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Square, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England.

Genius Group’s current plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the closing of the remaining IPO Acquisition. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About E-Squared Education Enterprises

E-Squared Education Enterprises is based in South Africa, and consists of primary, secondary and tertiary education institutions: Ed-U College (Port Elizabeth), Ed-U Options Academy (Ed-U Academy), and Ed-U City Campus. With a strong focus on both education and entrepreneurship, E-Squared Education Enterprises aims to develop learners and students in a way that encourages self-motivation, one that will see them realizing bright futures as business starters and leaders. E-squared Education Enterprises has one goal: to produce self-motivated individuals who are ready to compete in a global business or corporate environment or become successful entrepreneurs.

Web: http://e-square.co.za/

