NOBLE Condemns Mass Shootings in Buffalo, NY and Laguna Woods, CA

Alexandria, Va, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandria, Va. – May 20, 2022 – The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) extends its heartfelt prayers and condolences to the cities of Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California and all the communities affected by mass shootings on both U.S. coasts.

NOBLE condemns the recent hate crimes and calls out the role that white supremacy played in the grocery store shooting in Buffalo. An 18-year-old white man stands accused of carrying out a plot to “kill as many Black people as possible,” that resulted in 13 people being shot, 11 of whom are African Americans. Ten people died in the attack. Early reports said that the shooter is said to subscribe to the “great replacement” theory in which some believe white people are being pushed out by other races and ethnicities in “white nations.”



President Joe Biden this week called the deadly mass shooting as a “racist rampage and an act of domestic terrorism” and called on Americans to reject the racist theory said to have motived the man.

NOBLE joins in those demands that our nation and law enforcement community comprehensively address one of the biggest dangers to the security of our nation – domestic terrorism.

“Additionally, the inactions of our national elected officials and policy makers have contributed to the rapid number of firearms that are easily accessible,” said NOBLE National President Frederick L. Thomas “it is our organization’s opinion that violence — particularly gun violence is a public health issue. And, as with all public health issues, it demands a comprehensive, pragmatic, evidence-based approach to saving lives and reducing injury.”

So far in 2022, there have been 202 mass shootings in the United States, according to The Gun Violence Archives, a nonprofit independent research group.

“Gun control laws need to change. It doesn’t make sense that in this country the minimum age to smoke or drink is 21, but to purchase a firearm it is only 18. There should be more regulation around something that can be used to kill in all these mass shooting that happens around the Nation” said NOBLE National President Frederick L. Thomas.

About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county, and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.

