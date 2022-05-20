Aledade Recognized for the Second Straight Year as One of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare

BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade has been selected for the second year in a row by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This program recognizes 150 workplaces throughout the industry that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services.

"Aledade is incredibly proud of our stellar team who works hard every day to support independent primary care practices across the country as they transition to value-based care and deliver better care for patients," said Jessica Gladden, Senior Vice President of People Strategy & Operations at Aledade. "Receiving this recognition for the second year in a row demonstrates the power of a mission-driven culture for attracting and retaining industry-leading talent, and we are honored to be listed among the top employers in our sector."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges," said Modern Healthcare Publisher, Fawn Lopez. "The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures."

Aledade will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 29, 2022 at the Hilton Downtown in Nashville, TN. Information on the award gala and conference is available here. Modern Healthcare will also publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 3, 2022 issue of Modern Healthcare.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade is the leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, healthcare policy expertise, strong payer relationships, and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,000 practices in 37 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 140 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

