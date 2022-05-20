Parents Looking for an Alternative to Public School Turn to DiscoveryK12 for Free Online Homeschool

DANA POINT, Calif., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery K12, an online platform and curriculum to homeschool for pre-K to 12th grade, is set to begin its 2022-2023 school year on September 6, the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Now entering its 10th year, the free service has over 16,000 lessons in 100+ courses across seven subjects including Reading/Literature, Language Arts, Math, History/Social Studies, Science, Visual/Performing Arts, and Physical Education. Discovery K12 offers a traditional, secular, online curriculum. Reading classic literature, writing essays, creating presentations, and conducting research are important aspects to the program which can be used part time, full time, or as a supplement.

Using Discovery K12, parents are in charge of their children's education, and they should follow any homeschool laws set by their state. Parents can follow Discovery K12's schedule, or start anytime and go at their child's own pace.

Many homeschoolers use the program year round and are not waiting until September 6 to begin.

Discovery K12 is not only being used by homeschoolers, but also by students within the public school system who use it as reinforcement or to catch up. "Many of the students that come to us from the public school system are behind by 1-2 grade levels," says Summer Day Brooks, CEO of the service. "There has never been a better time to start homeschooling," states Brooks.

Discovery K12 is excited to welcome new students and parents for the upcoming school year.

About Discovery K12

Discovery K12 is a direct to consumer education company. The company provides a free online homeschool platform and curriculum for pre-K to 12th grade, and an upgraded Parent Teacher Account for student tracking and reporting.

To learn more email us at info@discoveryk12.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment