The Worldwide Waveguide Components and Assemblies Industry is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

The Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market are projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The market exhibits lucrative growth potential during the forecast period primarily due to the advancements in radar technologies, increased demand for microwave devices in electronic warfare systems, and increasing launches of satellites and space exploration missions. Nevertheless, the requirement for new-generation warfare systems and demand for high-rate data transmission, open several growth opportunities for waveguide components and assemblies manufacturers during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic showed non-uniform effects across the world in terms of absolute infection numbers and their trajectory. Nonetheless, the pandemic is likely to negatively affect conflict dynamics in the short to medium term through its detrimental and asymmetric economic impact on middle and particularly low-income countries. This acts upon partly because of local restrictions, and falling demands for key exports from high-income countries. R&D expenditure declined, and technological advancement was stuttered during the pandemic. Further, the imposition of lockdown in major countries impacted the entire global supply chain resulting in a widespread and acute shortage of microchips and other essential components required for waveguide assemblies. This led to increasing costs and timelines for critical projects.



The isolators and circulators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, the waveguide components and assemblies market has been segmented into adapters, couplers, loads and filters, isolators and circulators, duplexers, phase shifters, power combiners, and pressure windows. The isolators and circulators segment of the waveguide components and assemblies market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

An isolator is a 2-port or 3-port device that transfers microwave energy in only one direction. Due to internal behavior, the propagation is allowed only in one direction and blocked in the other direction. The non-reciprocity noticed in these devices usually arises from the interaction between the propagating wave and the material, which can differ with respect to the direction of propagation. It is used as a shield for the equipment on the input side from the effects of the conditions on the output. An isolator is used to prevent a microwave source from being detuned by a mismatched load.

Circulators are 3-port or 4-port waveguide components that use ferrite technology to direct electromagnetic energy to a specific port based on the direction of wave propagation. A 3-port circulator can be transformed into an isolator by placing a load on the port at which reflected energy is directed. In several industrial applications, isolators and circulators are used to prevent the magnetron from overheating.



North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The waveguide components and assemblies market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the waveguide components and assemblies market in 2022. The region has a large presence of prominent technology players focusing on innovations.

Organizations in this region were the early adopters of advanced technologies. Technological advancements, heavy investments in national security, and collaboration of governments with private companies are working in favor of the market in North America. The rapid growth of aerospace industry is driving the growth of the waveguide components and assemblies market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market, 2022-2027

4.2 Waveguide Components and Assemblies, by Component

4.3 Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market, by Spectrum

4.4 Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market, by Country

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in Radar Technologies Driving Demand for Waveguide Components

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for Microwave Devices in Electronic Warfare Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Launches of Satellites & Space Exploration Missions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Design Challenges

5.2.2.2 Issues Associated with Poor Transmission of Signals in Space-Based Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Requirement for New-Generation Warfare Systems

5.2.3.2 Installation of Microwave-Based Components for Surveillance and Reconnaissance in Aerial Platforms

5.2.3.3 Demand for High-Rate Data Transmission

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adherence to Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.4.2 Evolution of New Countermeasure Systems

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Scenarios

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Metamaterial-Based Quasi-Tem Waveguide

5.5.2 Advanced Silica-Bases plcs

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 3D Printing Waveguides

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Market Ecosystem

5.8.1 Prominent Companies

5.8.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.8.3 End-Users

5.9 Value Chain Analysis of Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for Aerospace Industry

6. Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 3D Printing Waveguides

6.2.2 Hose-Type Waveguide

6.2.3 Sheet-Type Waveguide

6.2.4 Dc Waveguide

6.2.5 Substrate Integrated Waveguide (Siw)

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Emerging Waveguide Technologies

6.4.1 Banded Waveguide (Bwg) Synthesis

6.4.2 Digital Waveguide (Dwg) Synthesis

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.5.1 Use of Metamaterial

6.5.2 Silicon Nanowire (Sin) Waveguide

6.5.3 Plasmonic Waveguide

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7. Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market, by Sector

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Space

7.2.1 By Application

7.2.1.1 Communication

7.2.1.1.1 Advancements in Technology Providing Efficient Miniaturized Communications Systems Fuels Market

7.2.1.2 Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

7.2.1.2.1 Increasing Events of Natural Disasters Encourages Launch of Earth Observation Satellites

7.2.1.3 Others

7.2.1.3.1 Rise in R&D Activities of Small Satellites for Military Usage to Push Market

7.2.2 By Platform

7.2.2.1 Satellites

7.2.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Space Exploration Missions Driving Integration Opportunities

7.2.2.2 Space Vehicles

7.2.2.2.1 Increasing Space Observation Missions to Drive Demand

7.2.2.3 Rovers

7.2.2.3.1 Growing Space Exploration Missions to Drive Demand

7.3 Aviation and Defense

7.3.1 By Application

7.3.1.1 Electronic Warfare

7.3.1.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Warfare Techniques Driving Market Growth

7.3.1.2 Communication

7.3.1.2.1 Advancement in Portable Communication Technology Driving Demand

7.3.1.3 Others

7.3.1.3.1 Development of Advanced Electromagnetic Weaponry Fostering Adoption of Waveguide Systems

7.3.2 By Platform

7.3.2.1 Air

7.3.2.1.1 Enhanced Drive to Induct Superior Aerial Platforms for Tactical Advantage

7.3.2.2 Ground

7.3.2.2.1 Need to Safeguard Strategic Locations Against Potential Threats Driving Procurement of Land-Based Assets

7.3.2.3 Naval

7.3.2.3.1 Adoption of New Generation Naval Platforms Driving Market

8. Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market, by Spectrum

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Radio

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Technology to Fuel Market Growth

8.3 Microwave

8.3.1 Growing Need for Surveillance Expected to Drive Market for Microwave Waveguides

8.4 Electro-Optical/Infrared (Eo/Ir)

8.4.1 Development of Advanced Defense Systems to Increase Use of Electro-Optics Waveguide

8.5 Ultraviolet

8.5.1 Entry of Nanolasers to Fuel Demand for Ultraviolet Waveguides

8.6 X- Ray

8.6.1 Rise in Airplane Manufacturing to Drive Adoption of X-Ray Waveguides

8.7 Gamma Ray

8.7.1 Demand for Wearable Gamma Ray Detectors for Homeland Security to Drive Market

9. Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Adapters

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Adapters in Commercial and Military Applications

9.3 Couplers

9.3.1 Growing Applications in Aircraft Control Systems

9.4 Loads and Filters

9.4.1 Development of Radar and Electronic Countermeasures to Drive Market

9.5 Isolators and Circulators

9.5.1 Adoption of Microwave Equipment to Push Market Growth

9.6 Duplexers

9.6.1 Rise in Demand for Radar Systems to Fuel Market Growth

9.7 Phase Shifters

9.7.1 Demand for Antenna Systems for Surveillance to Influence Market Growth

9.8 Power Combiners

9.8.1 Demand for Electronics Equipment in Military to Grow Market

9.9 Pressure Windows

9.9.1 Need for Improvement in Power Handling Capacity of Waveguides

10. Regional Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2021

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5.1.1 Stars

11.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.1.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.1.4 Participants

11.6 Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Sme)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Responsive Companies

11.6.3 Starting Blocks

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.7.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.7.2 New Product Launches and Developments

11.7.3 Deals

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Quantic Electronics

12.2.2 Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

12.2.3 Cobham Limited

12.2.4 Ducommun Incorporated

12.2.5 Etl Systems

12.2.6 Sas Industries, Inc.

12.2.7 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

12.2.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.2.9 M2 Global Technology Ltd.

12.2.10 Eravant

12.2.11 Space Machine & Engineering Corporation

12.2.12 Kete Microwave Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.2.13 Ute Microwave, Inc.

12.2.14 Rf Lambda

12.2.15 Amplitech, Inc.

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Logus Microwave

12.3.2 Arra, Inc

12.3.3 Mega Industries

12.3.4 European EMC Products Ltd.

12.3.5 Anello Photonics Inc.

13. Appendix

