Middle Eastern Military Helicopter Growth Opportunities

The political instability of several countries and fighting militias drive these acquisition programs. In response to this threat, the development of some segments is in demand.Some military development projects involve sensitive information, classified and not releasable to the public. Therefore, the number of current contracts may be higher than depicted in the forecasts. The competitive landscape shows a high market concentration among the three major companies. Drivers and restraints are cited within this analysis, focusing on industrial, political, and foreign challenges affecting future Middle Eastern scenarios that will impact current modernization efforts. Finally, the study highlights product growth opportunities and specific prospects that should be acquiring more helicopters due to the current threats and the economic freedom. Growth opportunities focus on companies currently involved in the market and new companies contemplating entering a future military helicopter market or electric vertical take-off landing (eVTOL) aircraft market.

Author: John Hernandez

