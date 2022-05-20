New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Equipment and Testing Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279631/?utm_source=GNW

EMC test equipment refers to the set of instruments that test the emission and immunity characteristics of a device under test (DUT).



EMC testing services refer to pre-compliance, full-compliance, consulting, and certification testing by third-party or government test houses to confirm products’ performance and compliance with EMC directives and industry standards.This study’s main objective is to identify the market’s key growth opportunities and the factors that will boost or restrain them. Key end users for the EMC test equipment market include government labs, OEMs’ in-house testing labs, and third-party testing labs. Key end users for EMC testing services include the ITC, automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, and aerospace & defense sectors.

