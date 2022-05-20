Global Vision Guided Robotics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Guided Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vision guided robotics market reached a value of US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.42% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A vision guided robotics (VGR) is an automation technology embedded with cameras, special-purpose lighting, software, and robots. It is also integrated with machine vision (MV) and image processing technologies to provide a second feedback signal to the robot controller and navigate to a variable target position. It offers a higher level of accuracy and precision in operations and enables flexible manufacturing and production lines to accommodate product changes compared to conventional robots readily. Besides this, as it assists in eliminating time-consuming work and improving the overall productivity, the demand for VGR is escalating around the world.



Vision Guided Robotics Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in the adoption of VGR systems in the industrial, manufacturing, and transit sectors on account of rapid industrialization across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, there is an increase in the demand for automation and safety across numerous industry verticals. This, in confluence with several benefits of VGR systems over conventional robots in terms of applicability and flexibility of adaptation, is positively influencing their overall sales.

Furthermore, leading market players are continuously funding research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced robots with high-definition (HD) cameras and accurate sensors that involve obstacle detection and avoidance skills in vision systems. These advanced robots aid in performing flexible jobs, such as driving, flying, and mobile activities. Moreover, key players are focusing on fast-expanding computing power, improving high-level software libraries, making progress in imaging hardware, and lowering the cost of computer memory, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the rising utilization of VGR systems in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, automobiles, cosmetics, food and drinks, and medical devices, is driving the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vision guided robotics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, component and industry vertical.



Breakup by Type:

2D-Vision System Robots

3D-Vision System Robots

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Automobile

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Foods and Beverages

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Metal Processing

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation), Cognex Corporation, DENSO Corporation, FANUC Corporation, ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global vision guided robotics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vision guided robotics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vision guided robotics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vision Guided Robotics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 2D-Vision System Robots

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 3D-Vision System Robots

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

8.1 Automobile

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Electrical and Electronics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Aerospace and Defense

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Foods and Beverages

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Metal Processing

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Basler AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Cognex Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 DENSO Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 FANUC Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 OMRON Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fs4qr6

Attachment