EU Vaping Restrictions, Requirements and Sanctions Database 2022: Regulations that Apply to the 27 EU Member States and the UK, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaping EU Restrictions, Requirements and Sanctions Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EU Restrictions, Requirements, and Sanctions Database report provide crucial e-cigarette-related regulations for Europe in one place, allowing you easily to filter and compare relevant information. With this essential tool, you can find regulations that apply to the 27 EU member states and the UK, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.



Discover country-specific regulations, requirements and restrictions, specific guidance, and our interpretations of this fragmented sector based on first-hand data collection from legislators, industry insiders, and expert analysis, giving you the necessary insights to operate effectively within the various domains of the e-cigarette sector.



It includes:

Product and retail restrictions

Product notifications

TPD-related proposals and taxation

Sanctions

Public place usage

Advertising and marketing

Relevant laws

Regulation areas covered within product and retail restrictions:

Product packaging & labeling

Product restrictions

Retail restrictions

This product provides:

Understanding how country-specific regulations, requirements, and restrictions work in different countries

Get the proper guidance to operate effectively within the various domains of the vaping sector

Summary of the most important restrictions in the policy areas presented

Comprehensive data through color coding and table formats to classify regulations

Get accurate interpretations of this fragmented sector based on expert analysis

Compilation of the current regulations in each country all in one place

Links to regulations and proposals from external sources

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product and retail restrictions:

Product notifications

TPD-related proposals and taxation

Sanctions

Public place usage

Advertising and marketing

Relevant laws

2. Product packaging & labelling:

CLP

Health warning

Leaflet

Multipacks

Unit and outside packaging

Zero nicotine

3. Product restrictions:

Hardware

Ingredients

Shake & Vape

Zero nicotine

Retail restrictions:

Cross border sales

Sales channels

Zero nicotine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ukrvx