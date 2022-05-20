Nanomix Receives CE Mark for its eLab COVID-19 Rapid Point-of-Care Antigen Panel

EMERYVILLE, Calif, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCBB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced that it has received the CE mark for its eLab COVID-19 rapid antigen test. The COVID-19 antigen test cartridge is used with the Nanomix eLab® Analyzer to provide qualitative results in 15 minutes from an anterior nasal swab.



“Receiving the CE mark for our COVID-19 rapid antigen test is a key milestone which further validates our rapid and accurate point-of-care (POC) testing technology,” stated John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanomix. “This assay complements our S1 Critical Infection Panel which provides valuable insight to clinicians as they diagnose and monitor severe, co-infections including those of COVID-19 patients.”

“Development of our COVID-19 rapid antigen test is a testament to the hard work of our R&D team and the quality of our technology,” stated David Ludvigson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nanomix. “The Nanomix eLab® is a comprehensive diagnostic platform that has enormous potential in time-sensitive diagnostic applications.”

The Nanomix COVID-19 rapid antigen test provides qualitative detection of nucleocapsid antigen from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal (anterior nares) swabs. Nasal swab samples are collected using a provided swab and sample collection tube, and then transferred to the single-use, microfluidic cartridge. The cartridge is run on the Nanomix eLab® Analyzer with results displayed in 15 minutes and the ability to print or send results electronically via Bluetooth. Additionally, the eLab system can publish Nanomix eLab® COVID-19 rapid antigen test results output as a QR code for privacy.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Division of Research Innovation and Ventures under Contract No. 75A50120C00060.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanomix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections as well as the rapid identification of current and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

