SFLMaven CEO Joe Ladin Updates the Company’s Growth Trend and Imminent Metaverse Launch on MoneyTV

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that Joseph Ladin, the Company’s CEO, returned to MoneyTV for another in-depth interview with Donald Baillargeon.

The interview went live this morning and can be accessed here .

In the interview, Ladin discussed the Company’s strong results so far this year, citing topline growth above 20% period over period so far in 2022 up to May 18, including nearly 15% growth in total items sold, which went for an average of 6% higher on an item by item basis – the Company is selling more items and at a higher price this year, locking the core business in a strong growth trend.

As Ladin noted, supply chain dynamics aren’t an issue: “It doesn’t have any effect on us… Once in a while, we have a problem – it takes a little longer to get shipping boxes – but there are no supply chain issues here.”

Ladin also updated the Company’s upcoming launch of its Metaverse store, noting that it has delayed the opening for a few days for ‘final tweaks’ given how well the overall design stage went.

“We were so excited when we saw how good it looked that we got inspired to do a few more last minute tweaks, and we are finalizing those changes and it will be 1-2 business days, and it looks so cool!”

The Company tweeted out an update on the design today. See here .

Ladin noted that companies have already seen enormous revenue growth by adopting a metaverse strategy, and there are special applications that align well with the jewelry industry, including actual weddings now taking place in the metaverse, which lines up powerfully with the Company’s vision as it strives to become the world’s first native vintage jewelry presence in the metaverse.

As described in the interview, the Company is set to become the first mover in the vintage jewelry space in the metaverse, which represents a new technological horizon for commerce analogous to the leap made 25 years ago, when ecommerce became a possibility as the internet quietly established itself as the new way to do business.



Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven

Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com