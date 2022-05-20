Global CBD Medical and Recreational Cannabis Database 2022: Assess the Likelihood of Whether the Status Quo will Change in the Future

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Global Medical and Recreational Cannabis Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This dataset offers the necessary information to understand the legal situation surrounding medical and recreational cannabis in 58 jurisdictions worldwide and assesses the likelihood of whether the status quo will change in the future. This database is provided with colour coding and filtering enabled to facilitate your analysis.



It includes:

Legal status

Overview of legal regime

Production and licensing

Consumption and prescription

Legal proposals and political initiatives

Likelihood of change

If CBD is exclusively considered under medical or not

Relevant links

This product offers you:

Understanding what the regulatory landscape is for medical and recreational cannabis.

Quick access tool to identify which countries have a favourable regulatory environment.

The database assesses the likelihood of whether the status quo will change in the future.

Comprehensive data through colour coding.

Compilation of the legal regime in each country.

Links to regulations and proposals from external sources.

Key Topics Covered:



58 jurisdictions around the world included: Regulatory policy and legal status of medical cannabis and recreational cannabis for the regions analyzed.

Legal status

Overview of legal regime

Production and licensing

Consumption and prescription

Legal proposals and political initiatives

Likelihood of change

If CBD is exclusively considered under medical or not

Relevant links

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkgw9p