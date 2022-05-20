New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distribution Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279624/?utm_source=GNW

This trend has propelled PPE manufacturers and distributors to pursue acquisitions, widen their portfolios, offer complementary training and technical services, and become one-stop shops.



In addition, distributors are launching private label PPE product brands. These private labels will enable them to earn larger profits and offer a low-cost alternative to customers.



As a result, PPE manufacturers may lose market share and face challenges due to low-cost products available from new competitors.Another way to reach new customers is for distributors to adopt technology and digitize their businesses.



For instance, by incorporating an eBusiness model, a customer can use digital information and communication technologies to reduce process costs, expedite procurement, and manage orders. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of the market’s highly fragmented distribution system. Distributors with weak enterprise resource planning systems, inefficient digital channel implementation, and a lack of tech-savviness have suffered, which has provided the opportunity for larger distributors to acquire them and increase their reach. Safety specialist distributors were among the popular target groups for acquisitions; North America and Western Europe emerged as the regions witnessing major distribution consolidations. This research assesses the global PPE distribution industry’s consolidation activity from 2018 to 2021, including distributors’ mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in all major industries (manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, transport, utilities, and food and chemical processing). The product segments analyzed are above-the-neck PPE; respiratory, hand, foot, and fall protection; protective clothing; and gas detection. The study concludes with a discussion of the top growth opportunities that industry players should consider when looking ahead.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279624/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________