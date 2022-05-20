New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rotary Indexer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279464/?utm_source=GNW

It is an important type of motion in various areas of application such as mechanical engineering, precision measuring, machine assembling, and inspection.



It is used in many industries such as automotive manufacturers, bottling companies, microchip manufacturers, pharmaceutical makers, and consumer products companies.There has been an increase in the trend toward automated welding solution across the above-mentioned industries, which has been fuelled by a boom in demand for welding goods from end-use sectors all over the world.



It is most widely adopted in automated welding, medical packaging, and assembly cutting systems.Development in technology and the adoption of automation by various manufacturing industries are anticipated to hold potential growth opportunities in the coming year.



The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions to enhance the production processes in various industries globally augmented the demand for high-precision automated processes. With an increase in the demand for more assembly systems in food & bevergaes, automotive, aerospace, and medical industries, the penetration of roytary indexer will rise. This factor will impact the growth of rotary indexer market. Further, automated processes help the production industries to increase productivity and lower product life cycle costs. Precision rotary indexers are widely preferred over ordinary rotary indexers owing to qualities such as high precision, high torque, extended life, and minimum or less frequently maintenance as a result rotary indexer market is expected to increase in the years because of these benefits over conventional equipment. The rotary indexer market growth is primarily attributed to growing adoption from manufacturing industries and the benefits of precision rotary indexers over conventional rotary indexers. The factors mentioned above propels the rotary indexer market growth.



Based on type insight, the rotary indexer market is segmented into heavy duty rotary indexer and light duty rotary indexer.The heavy duty rotary indexer segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020.



The heavy duty rotary indexer includes a large output mounting surface supported by a 4-point contact bearing with superior thrust and moment capacity.The robust and compact design provides a big dial plate and a large center hole.



These features enable the heavy-duty rotary indexer for using in heavy-duty rotary dial applications.



Based on application, the rotary indexer market is segmented into machine tools, semiconductors, medical packaging, automated welding, robotics, and assembly cutting system.The machine tools segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to its wide application scope in various industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, metal & mining, marine, electricals and electronics, healthcare, and consumer durables.



A wide variety of assembly, test, and inspection applications rely on rotary indexers.These features make the usage of rotary indexers used in various applications.



Advancement in technology such as programmable applications to ensure the correct movement profiles is helping to improve the productivity of assembly lines.



Based on end use industry, the rotary indexer market is segmented into automotive, medical & healthcare, electronics, transportation, and aerospace.The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Rotary indexers are primarily utilized for accurate and dependable positioning of medium parts in various machining operations such as drilling, tapping, milling, contouring, and spiral milling. Thus, the growing adoption of rotary indexers from the manufacturing industry is holding potential demand for rotary indexers that help drive the market growth.



In the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the automotive industry, electronics, and aerospace industries were the prominent industries that got significantly hampered, which negatively influenced the rotary indexer market in the Asia Pacific countries.However, from 2021, with the relaxation of the lockdown measures, trading businesses started again, leading to a resumption of transportation facilities.



For instance, in India, the manufacturing and the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors are expected to grow owing to a favorable government budget for 2022-2023 that further stimulates the country’s economy.



The rotary indexer market share in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2020.The automotive industry also experienced rapid growth owing to several favorable government initiatives to promote regional automotive manufacturing across Asia Pacific.



According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in 2020, China accounted for the highest vehicle manufacturers globally, producing 310,000 commercial and 1.77 million passenger cars. Government initiatives such as policies promoting foreign direct investment (FDIs), subsidies, tax rebates, and other fund allocations to promote regional manufacturing as well attract global players to set up their manufacturing facilities in the region are influencing the growth of the manufacturing sector across countries such as China and India. Hence, the growth in the manufacturing of electronics products across the region, coupled with the rise in investment to adopt automated solutions, is further attributed to the growth of the Asia Pacific rotary indexer market.



A few of the major key players operating in the global rotary indexer market are Colombo Filippetti S.p.A; Nabtesco Corporation; FIBRO India; Haas Automation, Inc; TUNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH; Goizper Group; Camfield Engineers; Motion Index Drives Inc; Nexen Group, Inc.; Packam Controls; Sankyo Automation; Square Automation; TAKTOMAT; CKD Corporation; WEISS GmbH; DESTACO (Dover Corporation); Bettinelli F.lli S.p.A.; Festo; Guangdong Saini Intelligent Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.; and HepcoMotion. The mentioned companies adopt strategies such as the research and developments, and mergers and acquisitions to expand customer base and gain significant share in the global rotary indexer market, which also allows them to maintain their brand name globally.



The overall rotary indexer market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external —such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the rotary indexer industry.



The rotary indexer market analysis report provides detailed analysis of upcoming market trends and current market insights which enables the key players to strategize accordingly to achieve higher market gain.

