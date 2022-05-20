Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market to Reach US$ 18.95 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oyster shell calcium market was valued at US$ 12.50 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market:

Calcium is a mineral and is often associated with healthy bones and teeth, although it also plays an important role in blood clotting, helping muscles to contract, and in regulating normal heart rhythms and nerve functions. About 99% of the body’s calcium is stored in bones, and the remaining 1% is found in blood, muscle, and other tissues. According to The National Institute of Health on November 2021, the daily requirement of calcium is around 2,500 mg a day for adults 19 to 50, for those 51 and older, the limit is 2,000 mg a day. Highest source of calcium from food is from dairy products and seeds, these sources contains very low amount of calcium in it. Oysters are one of the most sustainable foods in the world, in addition to being nutritious and delicious.

Oysters helps protect the coastline and provide habitat and nurseries for many other species. China is the world's main producer of oysters, accounting for more than 83 per cent of the global supply, according to a 2021 report by the China National Food Industry Association. Oyster farming can be found in various parts of the country, including in the coastal city of Shantou in southern Guangdong province. Restaurant are the major suppliers of the oyster shells for food and pharmaceutical industries. According to a 2019 MDPI (multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute) report, calcium carbonate extracted from oyster shells has been widely used as a food supplement for calcium replacement in the body.

Oyster Shell Calcium Market Report Coverage

Key Market Takeaways:

Global oyster shell calcium market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030). Calcium (Ca) plays an extremely important role in producing plant tissues and it enables plants to grow better. Calcium is responsible for holding together the cell walls of plants. It is also crucial in activating certain enzymes such as Aspartate kinase and to send signals that coordinate certain cellular activities such as potassium and phosphorus absorption, stimulates photosynthesis, and increases the size of sellable plant parts. Oyster shell calcium is cheaper and easily available comparing with other source of calcium which are difficult to extract.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global oyster shell calcium market include Penglai Marine Bio-Tech co., ltd., Beihai Hahs Land Biotech Co. Ltd., Xian Olin Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Weifang Noga Biochem Co. Ltd., Avian Pro, Terravita Llc., Huber Engineered Materials, The Wright Group, Dr. Behr GmbH, Sudeep Pharma, Caltron Clays & Chemicals Private Limited, Astrra Chemicals, Calspar India, and Usha Chemicals

Key players are focusing on implementing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in April 2021, Huber Engineered Materials (HEM) through its subsidiary, J.M. Huber Micropowders Inc., acquired the Nutri Granulations business assets of IMCD US, LLC in La Mirada, California. Nutri Granulations produces granular calcium carbonate consisting of granulated calcium carbonate and vitamins, which are used in the manufacturing of dietary supplements and food. Huber Engineered Material is a global business focused on engineered specialty ingredients that enhance the performance, appeal and processing of a broad range of products such as organic carriers and matting agents, specialty aluminas and oxides, alumina trihydrate, magnesium hydroxide etc. used in industrial, agricultural, and consumer applications. The La Mirada location will operate as part of the Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Strategic Business Unit within HEM. This acquisition helped to advance HEM’s mission to build a diverse portfolio of small to medium-sized chemical and mineral businesses that have a clear competitive advantage and future growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market, By Grade:

Food Grade Pharmaceutical Grade



Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market, By Application:

Food Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Personal Care Industry Others (Animal Feed, etc.)



Global Oyster Shell Calcium Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest Of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa



